How long are the queue times for Overwatch 2? Answered

As is the case with pretty much any highly anticipated multiplayer release these days, Overwatch 2 is running into a few issues at its early access launch. This is expected to happen in these large games, but people are being put into queues that have hundreds and thousands of people in front of them. With this in mind, about how long do you need to wait to play Overwatch 2?

How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

After the server launch for Overwatch 2, the queue line has been going up to 8,000 people, from what we have seen. If you try to log in to the game and it says there are zero people in front of you, you are running into a server issue that Blizzard is aware of at the moment and are working to fix. For us, we had to sit in a queue for about 45 minutes before we got access to the game. Of course, that could be a different situation for you. With server errors being thrown around, you could easily wind up being disconnected before you have the chance to get in and have to start over.

Our recommendation is to be patient. Either play another game for the time being or set yourself up in the queue and pay attention to if you get in or are disconnected. As mentioned above, these kind of issues are common with multiplayer games because a flood of so many people are trying to hop onto the game at the same time. Even if you do get in, there is a chance you will be thrown out again. Just keep checking in regularly to see if it is working yet.

