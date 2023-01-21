Overwatch 2’s first annual Battle for Olympus has ended, and the winner has been revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the winner of the first annual Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2. Junker Queen as Zeus is the winner of the event, reaching the top of the scoreboard with the most kills during the event. Junker Queen achieved over 43 million kills during the Battle for Olympus, beating Pharah’s 40 million. For winning the event, Junker Queen will receive a statue of herself on the Ilios map.

We were keeping count of the kill counts and leadership board on our guide, but Blizzard has made it official. Battle for Olympus is a limited-time event that ended on January 19. Battle for Olympus was a deathmatch mode for Overwatch where you got to play as one of the heroes blessed with the powers of the Olympian gods. Junker Queen had the powers of Zeus, which made her very popular to play as and explains why she earned the most kills. Other heroes and Olympus mash-up include Medusa Widowmaker, Hermes Lucio, Minotaur Reinhardt, Poseidon Ramattra, Cyclops Roadhog, and Hades Pharah.

The winner of the first annual Battle for Olympus and recipient of their very own statue on Ilios is… 🥁



⚡️ZEUS JUNKER QUEEN ⚡️



Shout out to everyone who participated in the event! We hope everyone had a blast 💥 pic.twitter.com/y2CyClGovi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 21, 2023

Participating players in the Battle for Olympus event can take part in event challenges that rewarded them with themed rewards. Most of the event challenges required gamers to focus on some of Olympus’ god heroes, but there were also a few challenges that could be completed with any character. Completing six event challenges before the Battle for Olympus ends rewarded participants with a Winged Victory Mercy skin.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter developed and published by Blizzard and is a follow-up to the very successful first Overwatch game. The sequel has received a fair share of criticism, with many concerned that the competitive matchmaking is broken and will ruin the game’s long-term goals. The game doesn’t have a story mode at the time of this writing either, meaning players cannot experience the world of Overwatch, unfortunately.