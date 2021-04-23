Play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Outbreak for free this weekend

Anyone can play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and Outbreak game modes for free this weekend. You’ll be able to jump into either game mode until 10 AM PT On April 28.

This news was announced by the official Call of Duty Twitter account and included a breakdown of all the content you can access over the next several days. Every main multiplayer map, of which there are 16, is open for you to play, as well as all the Multiteam and Gunfight maps.

Play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for free! 🙌



Jump into Free Access for #BlackOpsColdWar today until 4/28 at 10am PT.https://t.co/eiDKx8fE2e pic.twitter.com/qs61KM6N4f — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 23, 2021

Finally, you can also access the entirety of the Zombies Outbreak mode. This content is usually restricted only to those who have purchased a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This makes it a perfect time for any Warzone players to hop in and complete a few challenges that require progress from the main game.

Considering that season 3 has just launched for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, there couldn’t be more new content to explore in both. A bulk of this season’s content, including two Operators, two multiplayer maps, and a brand new set of Outbreak Intel, are all strictly for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alone. There’s no need to purchase the game. You can download Warzone for free and access all this content directly from there.