Player-generated content is the heart of Meet Your Maker, in the first developer diary

Meet Your Maker could be the Minecraft of outpost defense simulators. It’s a game where players will set out to raid other players’ outpost, raiding these locations to find the pure genetic material and bring it back to their hungry host, the Chimera. However, while raiding is fun and good, at the heart of Meet Your Maker will be player-created content, and that’s the outpost themselves.

Behaviour Interactive released its first developer diary to talk about the process behind working on Meet Your Maker. The studio’s focus centers on providing players with as many tools as they can think up to encourage as much creativity as possible when devising these devilish traps. When constructing them, a player spends as much time as they want on their project to ensure it’s perfect and ready for any players who wish to challenge their creation, putting it to the test.

How much effort a player puts into their outpost is critical because it gives others who want to raid something to look forward to conquering. This dynamic creates a fluid back-and-forth between creators and raiders, potentially spiraling into the Meet Your Maker community, becoming an enjoyable competition between everyone. Hopefully, it’s a good way to motivate raiders to come up with ideas they can take back to their outpost and use on anyone waiting to attack them.

Right now, Meet Your Maker is expected to release sometime in 2023. There will be early access playtest leading up to the game’s release. Anyone interested in trying out Meet Your Maker before its official release can sign up for this playtest session and await confirmation to get into the game.