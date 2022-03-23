Players love Fortnite without building, ask for permanent no-build mode

In a surprise turn of events, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launched with the game’s most defining feature gone. For the beginning of the season, Fortnite Battle Royale players are unable to place any walls or structures, and instead, have access to improved mobility and a regenerating overshield. While this may sound like the game’s very identity and core gameplay have been gutted, most players have been positively ecstatic about the change.

Social media is awash with positive reactions to the no-building change, and many Fortnite players are hoping to see it stick around in some form after the season ends. While building intricate structures is what makes Fortnite unique and the game’s community has spent years fine-tuning the mechanic into perfection, it’s hard to deny the appeal of a shooter that’s just about shooting. Fortnite’s gameplay is frantic and fun in its own right, and the game has a towering assortment of content and sandbox mechanics that can be more readily enjoyed without the need to collect materials and erect impromptu towers every two minutes. We would not be surprised Fortnite publisher Epic Games responds to players’ requests with a permanent no-building mode.

In other news, Epic Games has committed all profits from the first two weeks of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to help Ukraine. The illegal invasion of the country by Russia and Belarus has created a tremendous need for humanitarian aid, and Epic Games has already raised over $50 million USD, which is going to organizations like Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations World Food Programme, and UNHCR.