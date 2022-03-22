What is the end date for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has delivered countless beloved concepts, from its Omni Chip currency to the new named locations — but it won’t be around for too long. In fact, it is slated to be one of the shortest seasons in recent memory. That means you’ll need to enjoy all of its greatness as much as you can before Chaper 3 Season 3 debuts. Here’s when it will end and what will leave alongside it.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is confirmed to officially end on June 3, 2022. Thus, players can only experience it for a total of two and half months before it is placed in the history books. It is a stunningly short period of time, especially since Chapter 3 Season 1 went on for almost four months. So, if this Chapter ends on June 3, players should prepare to see the start of Chapter 3 Season 3 on June 4 or 5.

In the meantime, it is important to obtain as many Battle Pass items as you can. This is because all skins in the pass will no longer be available once the season ends and they won’t be in the Item Shop at any point after. So far, it includes skins like Doctor Strange, The Prowler, and even an anime-inspired character named Erisa.

Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2