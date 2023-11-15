Players Praise Diablo 4 Devs After Living Steel Drop Rate Increase

Diablo 4’s gotten multiple quality-of-life changes in the Season of Blood, and a recent hotfix from Blizzard is another example of them taking feedback to heart. Living Steel, an item needed to summon an endgame boss, has now seen its drop rates and amount increased, and players are pleased with the change.

Related: How To Use The Codex Of Power In Diablo 4 – Aspects, Imprinting, & Extracting

Lucky Players Are Raking in over 30 Living Steel per Helltide

For all the sound changes and content that have come with Season of Blood, there have been a couple of sticking points for players, with one of the main ones being Living Steel drops. This item is required to summon Grigorie, one of the endgame bosses, and can only be found in Helltides in at least one chest.

However, it seems Blizzard has been listening to the community, and in a hotfix released on November 14, they adjusted the number and chance of getting this item, and players have already begun to see the benefits.

After the hotfix, a chest will now drop two Living Steels, and there is now an additional chance for 1-2 extra Living Steels to drop in World Tier 3, while in World Tier 4, this has been increased to 3-5, and there is a chance for an additional five extra Living Steel to drop, and all chests in World Tier 4 will now drop at least one.

Thanks to this chance, players have a better time getting this needed item, with many praising the change. One player stated, “This is great news, I finally got to do two Duriels in one evening of gaming.” Others are just happy that Helltides have improved a little since many have found this endgame activity somewhat lacking compared to others. One echoed a point the community has been making recently, saying “I still wish helltide(s) happened more often or permanently.” This is often mentioned when compared with Blood Harvest, a particular fan-favorite piece of content for Season of Blood.

With all that said, Diablo 4 has been on quite the upward trend recently. Season of Blood is being received well by players, thanks in part to the multiple quality-of-life changes, which from this hotfix shows that we can expect community feedback and requests to keep shaping the game. We also can expect more content coming in the season, including the Midwinter Blight festive event, and we have a new expansion to look forward to next year.