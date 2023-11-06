Everything We Know About Midwinter Blight in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 will be turning into a winter wonderland with its first seasonal event coming in December – Midwinter Blight.

Diablo 4’s first seasonal event has been announced, the Midwinter Blight, and with it comes new content, rewards, and demonically festive creatures and activities for players to enjoy.

Diablo 4 fans have been busy with the newest season, as well as upcoming content announced for the game. This includes some “holiday” opportunities to spill a little blood. If you are curious about what to expect from this seasonal event, we’ve got all the details currently available on the event in this guide so you can be prepared for the demon-slaying festivities.

What is the Midwinter Blight?

Midwinter Blight is a seasonal event coming to Diablo 4 over the festive season and will be the first of its kind for the ARPG. In this event, the Fractured Peaks region will be transformed into a winter-themed version, at least more so than it is now, and be filled with new enemies and activities to do, with themed creatures and visuals found all across the region.

When Does the Midwinter Blight Begin in Diablo 4?

Midwinter Blight begins on December 12, 2023, and will run for three weeks, ending on January 12, 2024. It looks like there will also be no level restriction on the event, so players from level 1 will be able to enjoy the seasonal event.

What Will Players Be Doing During Midwinter Blight in Diablo 4?

Full details on what the event will include haven’t been revealed just yet, but we have a good idea and some educated guesses as to what the event will entail.

There will be new seasonal activities and quests for players to complete, which, by the looks of things, will include fighting the new themed enemies, completing themed events and quests, and finding new materials. There will also be a special Red-Clocked Terror, which we believe will serve as the seasonal boss and potentially have some special rewards.

For completing these quests and getting these materials, there will be different cosmetic items for players to earn during the season, including weapon skins, back items, and more.

In addition, we suspect there will be seasonal materials to collect that will earn you rewards or can be used to craft or exchange for new items, although this hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. More details will be revealed about the season closer to its launch.

