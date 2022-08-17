Will Death Stranding be on Game Pass?

Death Stranding released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. It then saw a PC release in 2020 and a PlayStation 5 upgrade in 2021. It’s been firmly under the care of Sony all along, but it’s still worth asking if the post-apocalyptic Kojima Productions title will ever find its way to Game Pass.

Is Death Stranding coming to PC Game Pass?

At this point, there hasn’t been any official word from Microsoft about Death Stranding coming to Game Pass, be it on Xbox consoles or PC. However, there’s good reason to believe that it’ll be coming to the service on PC at some point in the near future.

The PC Game Pass Twitter account teased followers with a message about changing its profile picture. “Sometimes we just like a good landscape picture,” it read. Clicking on said profile picture, one can see a landscape that might look familiar to Death Stranding players.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

In fact, one such individual actually tracked down the exact place shown in @XboxGamePassPC’s profile picture. @naven0m shared a matching picture they took in-game, featuring Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges taking a leak by a prominent rock in the area.

Taking all of this into account, it certainly sounds like Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass soon. The Director’s Cut of the game is already available on PC, after all.

Have other PlayStation games been on Game Pass?

Death Stranding being a PlayStation-owned IP might seem like a roadblock here, but it wouldn’t actually be the first game with the PlayStation branding to be on Game Pass. MLB The Show 22, the latest in the long-running PlayStation sports franchise, came to Game Pass on day one. Not only has Xbox teased Death Stranding, but there’s precedent for games like it coming to the service.