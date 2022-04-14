PlayStation Studios website banner updated with Death Stranding sparking acquisition rumors

Acquisition speculation has begun again as PlayStation has updated their studio website banner with Death Stranding. Noticed originally by a user on Resetera, the banner for the PlayStation Studios website has been updated to include Death Stranding, which Kojima Productions developed.

It is worth noting that Sony does own the Death Stranding IP as they published the game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Image via PlayStation

The old banner included Pixelopus’s Concrete Genie, a PlayStation Studios title which makes it interesting that Sony replaced it with a game from a studio it does not currently own. That being said, Sony could have done it since Death Stranding Director’s Cut is a PlayStation 5 title, while Concrete Genie was released back on the PlayStation 4. The banner also includes Demon’s Souls from Bluepoint studio, an acquisition that Sony made last year. Most recently, Sony has also added Bungie and Haven Studios to their repertoire.

Kojima has expressed continued interest in creating not only games but also film, television, music, and anime through his studio. With PlayStation also experimenting in other mediums like the recent Uncharted film, it wouldn’t be surprising if this acquisition did happen.

Last month Kojima shared that Kojima Productions was moving locations without explaining why. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has also said recently on the PlayStation Podcast that there are still plans in motion on acquiring other developers.