Pokémon collabs with Ed Sheeran again for “Celestial,” out on September 29

Superstar singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s love for Pokémon is no secret. The best-selling artist has been tied to the brand before, having once held a series of special performances with Pokémon Go. He debuted a new song with that show, and now he’s doing it again.

As announced on Ed Sheeran’s official Twitter account, another Pokémon song collaboration is on the way. The first number was called “Overpass Graffiti,” and the new one is titled “Celestial,” which sounds like Pokémon from just the name. It brings to mind the mythical category of Pokémon, the Celestial Storm expansion for the trading card game, and even the Ultra Beast Celesteela (one of the heaviest Pokémon of all time). We know the song’s name, but we, of course, don’t know what the tune will sound like. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to find out: Celestial will debut on music services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer on Thursday, September 29. You can use this link to pre-save the song on any of those.

Ed x @pokemon collaboration confirmed, we love to see it! ‘Celestial’ will be out September 29th ✨ https://t.co/rKOG5Thot1 pic.twitter.com/FzHJj7YO5k — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) September 22, 2022

It’s not clear exactly how Ed Sheeran’s new song will be crossing over with Pokémon (even if the attached artwork on Twitter is rather endearing). There hasn’t been any announcement about any additional performances within Pokémon Go. That said, the week of September 29 still has a lot going on in the world of Pokémon. Checking the franchise’s Twitter account, one can see that the official Twitch channel schedule includes new championship matches, prior championship highlights, and episodes of the current anime series, Battle Frontier.

In any case, the next Pokémon generation is quickly approaching. Scarlet and Violet will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Friday, November 18, taking new and returning trainers to the Paldea region. The ninth generation of Pokémon will introduce new concepts like free-form Gym Leader and story progression and the Terastallize mechanic, which changes a Pokémon’s type mid-match.