Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have found two ways to farm Shiny Pokémon

Shiny hunters, rejoice. If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be happy to know that other trainers have discovered two reliable methods for farming Shinies. The Shiny hunting community comes up with good ideas pretty often, and now we’ve got two more.

Method one comes from YouTuber PhillyBeatzU, and it’s easy to pull off even in the early hours of the game. It involves having a picnic with your Pokémon during an outbreak. Travel to the horde and start battling — PhillyBeatzU recommends using a Pokémon that knows False Swipe — up until you’ve defeated a good number. Have your picnic open, then return to the game to respawn the outbreak. This would keep the Shiny hunting cycle going regardless, but PhillyBeatzU claims that beating 60 Pokémon during an outbreak greatly increases the odds of a Shiny appearing.

The second method is from another YouTuber, Austin John Plays, and it can be used to duplicate Shinies (or any other wild Pokémon). When you catch one in an open area, make your way toward a nearby town — as long as it’s one without a loading screen. Once the town name appears, save and restart your game. Return to where you caught the Shiny, and another one will be roaming around the same spot. It’s pretty simple when you think about it.

There’s no guarantee that these methods will be possible forever, so Shiny hunters should get on them now before future patches potentially remove them. Scarlet and Violet already got a hefty day-one patch, and we should expect more down the road. The games still have some significant performance issues, even if Nintendo and The Pokémon Company claim otherwise.

The good news is that even if these methods are patched out, the usual Shiny strategies still apply. We can show you how to get the Shiny Charm in Scarlet and Violet, and yes, it does require completing the entire Pokédex as usual.