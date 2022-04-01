Raytracing added to Minecraft on Xbox, but quickly removed

Microsoft has inadvertently revealed that it is testing raytracing support for Minecraft on Xbox consoles. The latest build available to Xbox Insiders included some support for the feature but has now been removed after a hasty update on the situation from the platform holder.

Microsoft quickly put out a statement on the inclusion of raytracing in this preview build. It insists that it’s not indicative of plans for the game’s short-term future and that raytracing was included by mistake. The early prototype has been removed, and the preview build has been updated with the intended version.

The previous Minecraft Preview build available to Xbox Insiders inadvertently included prototype code for raytracing support on Xbox consoles. This early prototype code has been removed from Preview and doesn't signal near future plans to bring raytracing support to consoles. — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 31, 2022

However, fans still had a chance to glean as much information from this build as possible. One interesting factor is that the build used the optimized for Xbox Series X/S logo, which could mean that raytracing will come to Minecraft first on these consoles.

Microsoft initially teased raytracing for Xbox Series X/S in 2020. Since then, Xbox players have been waiting patiently for an update, but until now, there hasn’t been one. While this blip in the preview builds doesn’t confirm that the feature is coming soon, it does show that the team is actively working on bringing it to Xbox Series X/S. For now, though, anyone who wants to use raytracing in Minecraft will need to play on PC.