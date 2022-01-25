Real-life Mexican cartels are using GTA V to recruit new members

Grand Theft Auto V has always been a game that is a reflection of real-life, despite the absurdity of its plot and characters. You play as a trio of criminals who get involved with all forms of crime organizations, doing illegal activities like drug and weapons trade. In a lot of ways, GTA V is biting commentary on America and crime in general, while at the same time being a very entertaining game.

It appears though that at least one person took the whole being a criminal in GTA a whole other level. Forbes was able to get its hands on a case that supports the idea that the Mexican Cartel is using GTA to recruit new members. Last year, Customs and Border detained Alyssa Navarro for driving a Jeep Cherokee that had nearly 60kg of methamphetamine.

Navarro claims that she met a man named “George” while playing Grand Theft Auto Online. The two eventually started talking over Snapchat, where George offer her “a lot of money” for driving the Jeep. Navarro’s job was to meet one of “George’s” contacts in Mexico with the jeep.

Navarro has been charged with conspiracy to import and sell methamphetamine, as well as possession, for which she pleaded not guilty. Her case may not be totally unique to her, as Forbes has also reported that other narcotics crews have been reaching out to recruit kids through GTA as well.