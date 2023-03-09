Rúben Dias and Saeed Al-Owairan headline Fantasy FUT Team 2, according to latest FIFA 23 leak

With the first week of Fantasy FUT coming to a close, FIFA 23 players will see another set of cards themed after the promo soon. By all appearances, it may be leagues better than what is currently offered, as multiple proven leakers have seemingly stumbled upon the entirety of Fantasy FUT Team 2 and its respective Heroes. If these leaks are accurate, those in Ultimate Team may have more reason to fear Saeed Al-Owairan and Eden Hazard.

Thursday afternoon, notable FIFA 23 leaker FUTSheriff published images of numerous cards that they claim are part of Fantasy FUT Team 2. Despite many having impressive ratings, it appears Team 2 Hero Saeed Al-Owairan will be the biggest threat on the pitch, displaying a mind-boggling 99 Pace, 93 Dribbling, and 87 Shooting.

The Heroes side of Fantasy FUT Team 2 will supposedly also be joined by former Udinese striker Antonio Di Natale. The Italian star’s card is said to dawn one of the highest Shooting ratings from a Fantasy FUT card to date, coming in at a sweet 93.

FUT fans may not want to count out the promotion’s next group of active players either. FUTSheriff alleges that Manchester City’s Rúben Dias will reportedly be Team 2’s best defender, repping a 90 Overall and a 91 Physical rating.

The leaker also reasoned that the Team 2 will be led offensively by UEFA Europa League champion Eden Hazard. Thanks to the leak, it looks as if players will spot his latest card with a 93 Dribbling, 91 Pace, and a respectable 88 Passing.

Along with these apparent stat reveals, dataminer FUT_Scoreboard released a list on Twitter detailing what is believed to be the full lineup for Team 2, noting that Emre Can, Lima, and Dioga Jota will be included. As for other Team 2 Heroes, they mention that the group may feature Jay-Jay Okocha, Park Ji Sung, and New York Red Bulls’ Rafael Marquez.

During the promo, FUT fans should anticipate these cards’ stats to change over time. Fantasy FUT cards’ upgrade system is tied to matches in real-life, so active players able to score or make appearances will have their Overall boosted. Meanwhile, Heroes can only be upgraded if their former team either wins or avoids defeat in their next six matches.