Sea of Thieves shows off its newest adventure, “The Shrouded Deep”

Rum-swilling buccaneer-em-up Sea of Thieves is already well into another year of content updates and events. Following on from the Forts of the Forgotten story event and a weeklong celebration of netting one million Pirate Legends in the game, developer Rare showed off a brand new trailer today for the game’s newest upcoming story adventure, “The Shrouded Deep,” kicking off later this month.

Working alongside familiar NPCs Merrick and Belle, players will sail the seas to find and summon the Shrouded Ghost, the rarest Megalodon in the game, and seek the Veil of the Ancients, an artifact said to hold a terrible power. The story seems to tie closely to the Forts of the Forgotten event, and the trailer is delighting long-time players who have noticed little nods to older bits of lore from early game concepts and the like, including the shot of Belle on a buoy near the end.

The Shrouded Deep will be docking between April 21 and May 12, so any aspiring pirates wishing to get their feet wet will have a good couple of weeks to reap the rewards of this upcoming game update. There will no doubt be plenty more excitement to come for Sea of Thieves fans in the coming months, too, as the game celebrates its fourth anniversary this year.