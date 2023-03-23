Someone has already built a fully functional roller coaster in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Fortnite Creative 2.0 was released to the public last night by Epic Games. Also known as Unreal Engine Fortnite, the game engine allows players to explore their wildest fantasies in the game they love freely, and many creators have already been doing just that in the private beta. One of the most outstanding creations we’ve seen so far is a working roller coaster.

Related: Can you play Fortnite Creative 2.0 on console?

Prominent Fortnite news account and leaker HYPEX shared the roller coaster creation overnight. It was built by Unreal Engine Fortnite developer RYNEX, and allows players to hop into a seat and take in the sights as they’re hurled around the tracks. It may not be the fastest roller coaster in games, but it’s impressive because it was built from the ground up by someone outside Epic Games.

Creator @RynexGD made a functional Roller Coaster in Fortnite's UEFN / Creative 2.0 private-beta 👀 pic.twitter.com/6HnXVAEH0n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 22, 2023

The most interesting thing about this roller coaster, as many users have pointed out in the replies in the above thread, is that this is only the beginning. When Fortnite Creative was first released, it seemed impressive when someone built a hoverboard, then a skatepark for that hoverboard, and then things escalated exponentially. This roller coaster is just the start and will no doubt look mediocre in a few weeks now that the wider Fortnite player base has access to the creator tool. The sky really is the limit, and the next few days will no doubt show exactly how good the community is at using Fortnite Creative 2.0.

Unreal Engine Fortnite is a huge step forward not only for Fortnite content creators but players in general. It provides you with all the tools you need to build custom maps, game modes, stories, animations, and so much more. Given that it’s based on the Unreal Engine, which many game developers use for their own titles, it’s hardly surprising that it’s capable of building anything within Fortnite.

Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Save the World modes are the most standard way to play Fortnite. Since the release of Fortnite Creative, new game modes, and maps have appeared in the title, allowing people to try out a regular influx of new content. Many content creator crossovers also use Fortnite Creative for their game modes. With a new version of the tool out there for people to use, these crossovers are only going to get bigger and better.