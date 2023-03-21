Can you play Fortnite Creative 2.0 on console?

Fortnite Creative 2.0 launches in March 2023 for PC, but most players are concerned about whether they’ll be able to take advantage of it on consoles. The system allows players to create all sorts of things in their favorite game, but it looks like some of them might be locked out for the time being. This guide explains if you can play Fortnite Creative 2.0 on consoles so you know if you need to download the game on your PC.

Is Fortnite Creative 2.0 going to be available on consoles?

While Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be available on PC from March 22, it doesn’t look like it’s coming to consoles soon. At the time of writing, developer Epic Games has given no indication that the program, also known as Unreal Editor for Fortnite, will be available on consoles.

However, it’s possible that the maps made in Fortnite Creative 2.0 will be available to play for console users. It’s also possible that elements of the new Unreal Editor for Fortnite will come to consoles over time. The issue that Epic Games has is that it needs to have a coherent version of Fortnite across all or most platforms. Suppose some elements of Fortnite Creative 2.0 don’t work on one console. In that case, it can affect every other console version because it’s wise to keep all console versions of the game as similar as possible to avoid giving one an unintended unfair advantage in matches.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 allows players to build maps and animations within Fortnite. These can be completely customized to create something unique. The program will be a landmark moment for the Fortnite creator community, allowing them to fill in the gaps between weekly challenges and new content drops with maps built by players or by building a map of their own.

The reason that Fortnite Creative 2.0 is coming to PC first is that Unreal Engine is already a software editing program for PC. Epic Games is releasing a version for Fortnite players to use, but it’s difficult to shift a program made for PC to console because of hardware limitations, controller inputs, and native software requirements.