Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales won’t feature other playable characters

In an interview with Game Informer, creative director Brian Horton has revealed that players won’t be able to play as other characters outside of protagonist Miles Morales in the incoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to Horton, the development team at Insomniac Games wanted to focus 100% of the game time and its resources on telling Miles Morales’ story, not anyone else’s.

This is a little departure from the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, as players could also take on Mary Jane’s role for several segments throughout the story.

“We are Miles 100 percent of the time,” Horton revealed in a video interview recorded by Game Informer.

The creative director also added that similar to the original Spider-Man, players will enjoy both parts where they’re the hero and others where they’ll be a simple kid from New York. These moments will be slower and tell more about Miles’ story.

“We wanted to focus on the two parts of Miles. Miles as a kid, as a non-hero … and then we have, of course, all his superhero stuff,” he shared.

“But really focusing on Miles allowed us to put maximum effort into delivering the best Miles experience we could.”

This basically rules out chances players would play certain parts of the game as Peter Parker nor his Spider-Man.

Fans of Parker will have their fair share of enjoyment as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PS5, too, with ray tracing effects and a 60fps mode. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is a PS5 launch title, also releasing on PS4, and some of its music has already leaked ahead of November 12.