Square Enix drops Neo: The World Ends with You opening movie trailer

Neo: The World Ends with You gets a brand new opening movie trailer thanks to Square Enix, which showcases the main cast of the sequel as well as some vague hints of the story details. We also see just how excellent the cell-shaded graphics are, as the opening appears nearly 2D in visuals.

Recently, game director Tatsuya Kando spoke about Neo: The World Ends With You during a special program aired earlier last month, stating that the sequel will be set three years after the events of the anime. It’ll be interesting to see how the events of the first game and anime link up with the sequel.

Creative producer and lead character designer for the original The World Ends With You, Tetsuya Nomura had wanted to develop a sequel since 2018. Nomura stated at the time that the Final Remix remaster of the game, which came out for Nintendo Switch, was the “final chance for creating a path to the next step, which I’ve had ideas about since the first launch 11 years ago.”

Neo: The World Ends with You will launch globally for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 on July 27. It was also confirmed that the game will be available on Epic Games Store in Summer 2021. Check out the trailer below.