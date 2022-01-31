Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura teases that more Final Fantasy VII spin-offs are coming

Final Fantasy VII is turning 25, and Square Enix has big plans for the sub-franchise. The original Final Fantasy VII was released on the PlayStation 1 in Japan on January 31, 1997. To celebrate, Square Enix shared a new logo for the 25th anniversary, as well as a message from Toshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. Nomura even teases that more spin-offs in the world of Final Fantasy VII are coming.

Kitase was the director of the original Final Fantasy VII and is the current project producer of the Remakes. Kitase’s message was about him being appreciative of the game’s lasting popularity. Nomura is the original character designer and the current Remake Project Creative Director. He thanked fans in his message, while also promising that the spin-off title, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, is still “waiting in the wings.”

Nomura ends his message by promising even more new FFVII projects are coming in the future. Nomura writes that the team will continue pressing ahead to “even greater things,” and asks fans to “keep supporting us going forward!”

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Final Fantasy VII. Kitase claims that news for the FFVII Remake Part 2 is going to be revealed this year. Square Enix released the official new logo for the 25th anniversary of FFVII that features the main characters of the franchise — Cloud Strife, Zack Fair, and Sephiroth.