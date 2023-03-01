Stay on target with this Star Wars TIE Fighter Broom mod for Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been spellbinding fans for a few weeks now, and some savvy players have taken it upon themselves to introduce hilarious new fun into the game via modded content. The most popular addons usually involve turning your broom into something ridiculous, such as Thomas the Tank Engine or Shrek, but one such modder took it a step further. The force is strong with this addon, as the creator provides a way for people to turn their broom into an Empire TIE Fighter via a quick download.

The TIE Fighter Broom Mod is accessed by visiting the Hogwarts Legacy NexusMods collection. It is actually quite simple to install. All the player needs to do is download the file to their computer, extract it via an unzipping program, and place the provided files into the correct folder. The spot in question is the folder location Hogwarts Legacy/Phoenix/Content/Paks. Placing the three files here should be all you need to do to get the mod to work.

The TIE Fighter Broom Mod doesn’t change every broom in your collection with the Empire ship. It simply replaces the Yew Weaver Broom with the TIE Fighter model. This broom is purchased from Albie Weekes at Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade.

While it is absolutely amazing to fly around in a TIE Fighter, the mod does not alter the broom sound effects, so the change is only visual. Still, who can deny the charm of zipping over the countryside on one of the most recognizable starfighters in the galaxy? It sure beats riding on Shrek all day.

Hogwarts Legacy has been extremely popular since its release. The game has sold over 12 million copies in the first two weeks of launch, though it has had to deal with quite a bit of controversy surrounding the franchise’s contentious author and story beats.