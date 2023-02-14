Take Shrek for a ride in Hogwarts Legacy, because of course someone’s modded him in

It was only a matter of time before someone modded the green ogre in Hogwarts Legacy, except rather than modding Shrek as an outfit or enemy, they made Shrek a ridable broom. These days, video game modders tend to have a specific sense of humor dictated by 90s and early 2000s nostalgia, and nothing is more reminiscent of the early 2000s than Shrek, the green ogre from the infamous animated series of the same name.

YouTuber taltigolt released a video on their channel about the Shrek broom mod in Hogwarts Legacy. The YouTuber didn’t create the mod — it was downloaded from Nexusmods. The video shows the player avatar summoning Shrek as if he’s a broom and getting on him like he’s Appa from Avatar the Last Airbender. Shrek is stiff and motionless, only floating in the air while the play rides him, and his stoic face and dead eyes make the footage of him flying around the Wizardly World of Harry Potter look hilarious.

Unfortunately, even if you download the mod, Shrek won’t pop out as any normal broom. Shrek will only show up and replace the most expensive broom in the game, so players won’t be able to ride him until late in the game when they’ve saved up quite a bit of money. Given the innate hilarity that a flying Shrek provides, it may be worth it for players to go through the extra effort.

Shrek is one of the most popular characters to be modded into random games, possibly only topped by Thomas the Train Engine. Of course, there’s also a mod called ThomasBroom that replaces a specific broom with a model of the classic blue train. Users should keep in mind that both the Shrek and Thomas the Train Engine mods have clipping issues, potentially causing glitches as you ride along in the sky with your favorite characters from childhood, but it’s probably worth it for the memes. There are even more mods in the game you might be interested in, including a mod that makes you play as an elf and another that adds a trans flag scar if defiance of the controversial author of Harry Potter.