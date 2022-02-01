Techland urges early Dying Light 2 players to wait until day 1 patch, claims it’s the way it’s “meant to be played”

With every major release, there is bound to be a broken street date somewhere in the world. Dying Light 2 appears to be the latest triple-A title which consumers have acquired from select retailers ahead of its February 4 launch. If you happened to get it early, Techland is asking you to wait just a little longer.

The official Dying Light Twitter account posted that it was aware of the early copies shuffling around. Rather than condemning those people or any retailers, the account instead asked fans to wait until the day 1 patch before playing the game.

According to the post, the day 1 patch includes a range of fixes and improvements, which have been worked on over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, Techland did not delve into specifics, meaning we’ll have to wait until launch for more detailed patch notes. However, the team ended its post by stating that the day 1 patch is, “the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played.”

That being said, we kindly ask you to wait until Feb 4th as by that time you’ll also get access to all improvements and fixes we’ve implemented within last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That’s the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played. — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 1, 2022

This shouldn’t be an unfamiliar conundrum to anyone that’s been gaming the last several years. Nearly every major release has a day 1 patch that either fixes minor or major issues, improves performance in select areas, or adds features like a photo mode.