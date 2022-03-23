Tencent continues to be the #1 game company in the world, with over $32 billion in revenue in 2021

At this point, Tencent is ubiquitous in the gaming world. The Chinese-based, global company came to many gamers’ attention as the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds, and it’s continued to grow in the years since. The company’s 2021 revenue was just revealed, and it’s a massive number.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad, known to the Twitter world as @ZhugeEX, collated the revenue for Tencent and other major gaming companies on Twitter, and it makes for quite a comparison. Tencent reported $32.38 billion in revenue for 2021, a 9.9% year-over-year increase. For comparison, Sony is looking to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion — barely over 10% of Tencent’s earnings. Mobile and overseas (meaning outside of China) games like PUBG Mobile and Valorant are key factors in Tencent’s success.

Tencent reported total gaming revenue of $32.38 billion in 2021, up 9.9% YoY.



Growth primarily driven by increases in mobile game revenue and overseas game revenue.



PUBG Mobile, Valorant, Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans mentioned as key contributors overseas. pic.twitter.com/0cyAyjPJez — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 23, 2022

Earlier this year, Ahmad shared the revenue of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo — they’re ranked in that order. Sony sits at $24.87 billion, Microsoft has $16.28 billion, and Nintendo rounds out the big three with $15.3 billion. Math comparisons here are quite staggering too: Microsoft and Nintendo’s combined revenue is still less than Tencent’s. It also makes Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard less intimidating, as the Xbox proprietor still sits in third place. All of this firmly cements Tencent as the top games publisher right now.

Now that the big 3 have reported, here are updated totals for CY2021:



Sony –

Revenue: $24.87bn

Operating Income: $2.63bn



Microsoft –

Revenue: $16.28bn

(Don't report gaming segment profit)



Nintendo –

Revenue: $15.3bn

Operating Income: $5.4bn https://t.co/IsfUhq2xcd — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2022

That success is why Tencent has continued to make sweeping acquisitions across the rest of the industry. Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios and Nightingale developer Inflexion Games are two additions from the last few months. Most recently, it scooped up Tequila Works, makers of indie games like Rime and The Sexy Brutale.