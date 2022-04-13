The latest Bioware Community Update reveals that the next Mass Effect game has gone into early development

Bioware has released a new Community Update on the company’s blog. The Community Update shares new information about upcoming titles being published by Bioware, including the upcoming Mass Effect game and the next Dragon Age.

The upcoming Mass Effect has now left pre-production and entered early development. However, the blog doesn’t go over much else about the game. All we know about the new Mass Effect game is what was shown in the teaser trailer from 2020, and that the development for the game is being led by industry veteran Mike Gamble.

A majority of the blog post covers the creative team that will be working on the next Dragon Age game. The team consists of production director Mac Walters, game director Corrine Busche, and director of product development Benoit Houle. The blog also “(re)introduces” John Epler and Maciej Kurowski. Epler is the creative director for the new Dragon Age, while Maciej is the franchise’s technical director who’s been at BioWare for six years.

Epler and Maciej go over their roles in the game, and both express the excitement of getting to share more of the game at a later date. The blog ends with the reminder that the team at BioWare is still working on Star Wars: The Old Republic and the Legacy of the Sith expansion.