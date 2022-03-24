The Wolf Among Us 2’s story will be welcoming for newcomers

We know The Wolf Among Us 2 is planned to release sometime in 2023, so that gives you plenty of time to play the 2013 adventure from the original Telltale Games (remember, the sequel is being made by a completely different Telltale). Even so, you can skip right to the sequel and won’t be lost in terms of the overarching story.

That promise comes from Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie, who discussed The Wolf Among Us 2 in an interview with Edge magazine (via IGN). “We think the opening of the first episode sets things up in such a way that the player understands how the characters got where they are now,” Ottilie explained. “Our narratives stand on their own.” Regarding the “first episode” Ottilie mentioned, yes, The Wolf Among Us 2 will continue the episodic storytelling of the first game, releasing chapter by chapter. You can expect five total episodes to be published when all is said and done.

The premier episode will pick up six months after the events of the original game. The latest trailer, which debuted in February of this year, introduces some new characters like the Scarecrow and Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz. It was the first we’d seen of the game in three whole years.