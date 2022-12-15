There’s a real obvious choice on who should play Kratos in Amazon’s God of War show

Following the announcement of Amazon Studios greenlighting a God of War television series for their online streaming service, fans have been heavily speculating about who should play many of the remarkable characters from the PlayStation game series. The role of playing main protagonist, Kratos, has had serious competition about who should be playing the heavily muscled and gruff god of war. Some fans posting their theories could be missing that the obvious choice for playing this character should go to the voice behind this legendary PlayStation character, Christopher Judge.

Judge has an active social media presence, and he’s made it clear that if there were ever going to be a live-action version of the series, he’d jump into the role instantly if the studios offered him the chance. Shortly after the release of the latest game in the series, God of War Ragnarok, Judge posted that he “co-signed” a fan’s tweet promoting Judge to step up and play the role.

This had happened before the announcement of the Amazon series. Since then, Judge has not shared any thoughts about this or if he’s already been offered the role. Although he has been retweeting articles calling for him to play the role. He retweeted Cory Barlog’s announcement that he would be one executive producer on the upcoming show, having worked on the series since the first God of War in 2005, and was the game director of 2018’s God of War and then the creative director behind God of War Ragnarok.

The God of War television will be one of the significant upcoming PlayStation series making its way to the television format, with the most recent one being The Last of Us by Naughty Dog. Given what we’ve seen from the trailers, those behind The Last of Us stick to the source material as much as possible, but they were not shy about using other actors to portray those characters.

This might be the same way they handle the God of War series on Amazon, but fans can still show their support to Judge through his social media page and dream for him to jump to the next God of War project.