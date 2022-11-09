These God of War Ragnarok cosplay pictures might as well be official game art

God of War Ragnarok is out now, and according to our review, the sequel reaches the highest peak in blending storytelling and adventure. Apparently, it’s inspiring cosplayers to reach new heights too, because we have witnessed some of the greatest Kratos and Atreus cosplay ever.

Cosplayer @maul_cosplay (perhaps best known for his Geralt of Rivia get-up), was sponsored by PlayStation to dawn Kratos’ gear and match the Ragnarok look. The result is an incredible thread of pictures that include @korribancosplay as a perfectly dressed Atreus as well. Seriously, these shots are superb. As with many cosplays, the devil is in the details: Kratos’ beard and body tattoo are spot on, and the same goes for Atreus’ hairdo. Their weapons — the hefty Leviathan Axe and agile Talon Bow — are perfectly crafted as well. Paid ad or not, this is an incredible cosplay that could easily stand as reference photos for in-game art or a live-action promo.

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen someone dress up as Kratos to promote the arrival of God of War Ragnarok. A trio of celebrities including Ben Stiller, Jon Travolta, and Lebron James (as well as their respective children), starred in a comedy video about a week before the game’s launch; Stiller played himself but in a Kratos costume. That was followed by an utterly bizarre Japanese ad featuring karaoke and a full-on dance routine. Between all those ads plus sponsored deals for Maul’s impressive cosplay, Sony clearly went heavy on the marketing for Ragnarok.

Now that it’s out on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, everyone can experience the conclusion to the series’ Norse saga. There is a day-one patch that includes almost 200 bug fixes, so be sure to update your game before you jump in. While you wait for that to download and install, you can refresh yourself on the previous game with our God of War 2018 story recap. Then when you finish Ragnarok, you can check our list of pantheons that Kratos should tackle next.