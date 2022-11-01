Latest God of War Ragnarok promo includes the most random celebrity trio

PlayStation has been pulling out all the stops in the run-up to God of War Ragnarok’s launch. We’ve seen so many different promo videos and trailers, and Sony clearly had no problem paying for some notable celebrities for the latest one.

All Parents Can Relate runs for about three minutes, and it riffs on the idea of the parent-child dynamic between Kratos and Atreus — a relationship that changes over the course of God of War’s Norse saga. The video features comedian Ben Stiller in full Kratos makeup and costume, NBA superstar Lebron James, and actor Jon Travolta, who looks an awful lot like Kratos in his own right thanks to a beard and shaved head. Joining them are their respective children Quin, Bronny, and Ella. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Lebron James tied to a video game, of course. He got his own Fortnite skin in summer 2021 before becoming part of the MultiVersus roster this year.

Your mileage will vary as to the comedic appeal of the video, but there is at least a small bit of gameplay at the end. The quick montage includes Kratos and Atreus on a sled, underwater, and in a clash with Thor, which fans are particularly thrilled about.

We’re oh-so-close to the release date of God of War Ragnarok now. The much-anticipated sequel arrives on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Wednesday, November 9. That same day, a launch day bundle will be available. It combines a PlayStation 5 with a disc drive, a DualSense controller, and a copy of the game together into one package.

There are only a few days to go before Ragnarok’s arrival, but it’s no time to relax if you’re trying to avoid spoiling parts of the game for yourself. Spoilers hit the internet about a week ago in the form of screenshots, then massive leaks started happening thanks to a certain retailer selling copies of the game early. At least the ongoing behind-the-scenes video series from developer Sony Santa Monica is still spoiler-free.