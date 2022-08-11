Tower of Fantasy player bypasses level cap, unveils entire map at once

Tower of Fantasy is out now, but the entire game isn’t available to those jumping in fresh. That’s because the game has a cap on how much you can level up in a single day. With certain parts of the map requiring a minimum character level to explore, this cap prevents players from seeing too much too fast. But even with these roadblocks in place, at least one player has found a way to access the entirety of Aesperia.

Sidnime, a YouTuber who usually focuses on Genshin Impact, shared a video that details how they bypassed the level cap and unlocked the entire map. This involves a variety of tricks, including a movement pattern of jumping, dashing, gliding, and air dodging to cross large gaps that would otherwise prohibit access. You can watch the video below to see all the exact details, some of which hinge on Meryl’s story quest.

As you’ll see, bypassing the level cap doesn’t actually protect Sidnime in the high-level Warren zone. Characters not at the appropriate level will be bombarded with radiation, which slowly drains their health. Sidnime is able to contend with this by equipping a variety of healing recipes and Simulacra, keeping themselves sturdy as they use the movement trick to reach other teleportation beacons around Warren. Radiation or not, it’s always impressive to see someone break the boundaries of a game on day one.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC, iOS, and Android. Console players will have to choose one of those platforms because there are currently no PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch versions planned. Players on PC and mobile are still experiencing some issues of their own though: server and login issues have been mucking up launch day. As an apology for the trouble, players will be receiving free Dark Crystals. Anyone who pre-registered for Tower of Fantasy can also claim their milestone rewards now.