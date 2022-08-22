Ubisoft shuts down Marvel’s Blade video game rumor

Ubisoft might be developing licensed games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but we now know that Marvel’s Blade isn’t on the list. A rumor was circulating that Ubisoft could be working on a video game adaptation of the upcoming Blade movie, but Ubisoft has shut that down.

The company made things very clear on Twitter. “Sorry to slice up the rumors,” it reads. “We’re not making a Blade game, but we can’t wait to see what our friends at Marvel Studios are cooking up for next year’s movie!” There’s no ambiguity there. The rumor itself began when actor Edwin Gaffney (who appeared as Ben Collins in Detroit: Become Human) posted motion-capture set photos on Instagram. One picture showed a scene slate with the word “marvel,” and because Gaffney tagged Ubisoft in the post, people started speculating. Whatever project Gaffney was working on, it wasn’t Blade.

Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 22, 2022

It’s not hard to imagine a Blade video game being made; it practically designs itself as Ghost of Tsushima- or Dynasty Warriors-style title filled to the brim with sword combat. Of course, there are plenty of Marvel video game projects already in the works. Insomniac’s PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man 2 comes to mind, especially since Spider-Man Remastered just got a PC release. Insomniac is working on a Wolverine video game as well — that’s also in development for PlayStation 5.

As for the movie Blade, that’s due out next year. It’s a little over a year away as of the time of this writing, in fact: it hits theaters on November 3, 2023. A video game companion to the movie wouldn’t be surprising, but at the very least, we know it won’t be coming from Ubisoft.

The studio still has a lot going on, however. It’ll be showcasing multiple upcoming games during Gamescom, which kicks off very soon. In fact, Opening Night Live airs Tuesday, August 23 at 7 PM BST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM ET. Good thing Ubisoft got out ahead of the Blade rumor.