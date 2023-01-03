Unfinished splash arts of new Genshin Impact characters, Dehya and Mika, leaked

Someone has waged a battle against HoYoverse. Two new characters, Dehya and Mika, have been revealed for Genshin Impact. They’ll be coming later and their splash art has leaked, giving us a decent look at them. These pieces of splash art are noticeably unfinished, lacking the polish and effects that finished splash arts have. The most interesting aspect of all this is how it appears these leaks come courtesy of someone working at HoYoverse, according to a leaker at NGA.

Dehya is supposedly a 5-star character, and it’s clear from her splash art that she is a Pyro character. Dehya was an integral part of Sumeru’s Archon Quest, as she assisted us greatly in our efforts to save Nahida from imprisonment. Dehya’s base design looks fairly finished, but the unfinished aspects of this splash art are evident as many of the effects look like sketches.

Meanwhile, Mika is supposedly a 4-star character and looks lifted straight out of Final Fantasy. This friendly-looking character actually made a brief appearance in a prior Genshin Impact event but didn’t have much of an impact at all. Now, Mika will appear as a playable character. Like Dehya, his art looks fairly finished, but there are a noticeable amount of effects missing.

Interestingly, it appears that this leak comes straight from an insider at HoYoverse. According to a leaker named Yukizero, “the [Daeya] leaks are all unfinished products. Someone leaked it and is gonna [get fired] because of it.” It’s unknown why this leak came to be, but the leak matches HoYoverse’s art style and looks fairly reliable. However, as this leak is purportedly early, you should take this leak (like any) with a grain of salt.

The latter half of Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has just begun and features the return of the characters Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato. Meanwhile, Version 3.4 will feature the arrival of Alhaitham, a 5-star Dendro character.