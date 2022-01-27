Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel passes 4 million downloads, mobile version out now in some countries

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel only just released earlier this month, but its popularity has grown quite quickly. It’s already reached 240,000 concurrent players on Steam and become the most popular card game there. In fact, it’s now passed 4 million downloads across all platforms.

The news was shared by the game’s European Twitter account, thanking all current duelists for giving the game a go. Master Duel is a free-to-play game, so downloading just to give it a try doesn’t take much effort on the player’s part. Still, 4 million installs is nothing to sneeze at. Getting 50 free card packs through PlayStation Plus is a great incentive too.

4 million downloads and counting!! Thank you for playing Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL 😊

We've commenced the roll out of the game on iOS and Android in select countries – more countries to follow very soon!

More info: https://t.co/AUT9h4cxWZ#YuGiOhMasterDuel #MasterDuel pic.twitter.com/FRMx4UCOhA — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) January 27, 2022

That 4-million figure can only increase as Master Duel begins rolling out onto mobile platforms. The tweet also announced that it’s available now on iOS and Android in “select countries.” While the official site says it’ll be “releasing soon in other countries,” the list only includes 11 territories at the moment. They are:

Algeria

Austria

Brazil

Egypt

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Portugal

Switzerland

Turkey

As for the rest of the world, Master Duel is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. If you’re interested in jumping in yourself, then you’ll want to learn what the best starter deck is. You’ll also probably want to know how to complete solo mode before jumping into duels with other players online.