Early in the game, you will discover a Party Pass item, which will grant you access to one of two areas — Monty’s Gator Golf and Fazer Blast. While both have items that will be invaluable in your mission to escape the Pizzaplex, you can only choose one until the end of the game. If you want to know how to decommission Monty in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, start here.

First, choose Monty’s Gator Golf as your destination. It’s located on the east side of the atrium, on floor two. Proceed through the area and locate the Security Room. Grab everything in the room, including the Mazercise Pass — this will be required. Head back out to the atrium and up to the top floor to the Mazercise area, located next to El Chip’s.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon trying to access the Mazercise controls, you will be told to find the Control Key, which is located back in the Daycare Center. Head back there, grab the key (we recommend bringing Freddy along, because once you get the key underneath the Theatre, a bunch of shell-less animatronics spawn,) and return to Mazercise. We have a guide on completing the Mazercise puzzle here. Once you’ve completed Mazercise, you will find a vent that leads to the catwalks above Gator Golf.

Here you will finally face off against Monty. We have a guide on filling the Splash Bucket here, and it is required to complete the mission. Once done, Monty is defeated and you have acquired Monty’s Claws, and upgrade for Freddy that allows you to cut through chain-link fences with a Monty symbol.