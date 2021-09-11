Dead Space Remake developers bunker down until 2022

Dead Space developers Motive announced that they will not be discussing any more information about the horror franchise remake until 2022.

Over at the Dead Space Reddit (r/deadspace), Motive developer Ythisens showcased a 45 second video of game development footage, where they alter the wear-and-tear of the USG Ishimura. “Everything we showed was a work in progress which means that we’ll be working on things like Isaac’s suit, the aesthetic and ambiance of the Ishimura.”

The Reddit post was in response to the the Developer Livestream posted above. In the 40 minute video, Motive debuted brand-new developmental footage, highlighting improved graphics, gameplay, and environmental effects, in addition to main character Issac’s brand-new look.

Commenting on the feedback they’ve received from fans, they state “It was important to us to give you an early look at what we’ve been working on so you could tell us your thoughts.” They will continue to monitor feedback throughout the development cycle, and will have more to showcase “…next year when we’re further in development!”

Dead Space currently has no slated release date, and according to a report from VentureBeat, internally Electronic Arts isn’t expecting anything until late 2022 at the earliest. Dead Space will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox.