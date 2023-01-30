All difficulty settings in Dead Space Remake, and what they change

The Dead Space Remake is gruesome, with a lot of gore, and is not for the faintest of hearts. However, some players are willing to go through the carnage of the Dead Space campaign and play it despite the violence. The game features a robust difficulty setting, allowing you and other players to play the campaign with any difficulty. If you want an easy experience and avoid dealing with challenging gameplay while navigating the horrors of space, the game has got you covered.

How many difficulty settings are in Dead Space remake?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dead Space Remake has five difficulty settings — Story, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Impossible. The different settings affect how much damage Isaac Clarke and the enemy Necromorphs can do, with the less difficult settings buffing up Isaac and nerfing the Necromorphs. Story Difficulty is the most accessible, making it perfect for gamers who want to experience games with as few hurdles as possible. Conversely, Impossible Difficulty is extremely hard and should only be attempted by the most dedicated Dead Space players.

Below is a table going over all the difficulties in the Dead Space Remake: