Best free iPhone games

Mobile gaming has taken off in recent years, and it can be challenging to keep track of which titles are worth your time. It’s also important to know which ones are free. The cost of playing games with extras such as play-to-win microtransactions can rack up quickly, and it’s annoying to get bombarded with ads to unlock new levels.

Thankfully, there are several superb free games to play. We’ve compiled a list of the best truly free iOS games available on the market in 2020. Check out our suggestions for some seriously fun gaming sessions.

Brain Dots

Image via Translimit

If you are someone who wants to polish their brain by playing brain games, then Brain Dots is indeed one of the best games you can pick. The game includes different levels, and your goal is two connect two dots by drawing using different pens. While it might sound like an easy task to do, it can take hours for you to solve some levels.

Brain Dots was released in 2015 for Android and iOS devices, and it has a pretty solid player base even after six years. Not only can you solve the levels that are already there in the game, but you can also create your own stages and share them with other players. There are over 3 million stages that have already been created, and the world is waiting for yours.

Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact, a free-to-play open-world RPG game released back in 2020, has gathered praises from all around the world. Players take the role of a Traveler to start their journey to find their missing twin in the fantasy land of Teyvat. The game’s smooth mechanics and breathtaking graphics made players fall in love with it instantly.

Genshin Impact became the fastest mobile title to cross $1 billion in player spending after beating Pokémon GO in less than six months of its official launch. With the cross-play feature available, you can explore the mind-blowing world created by miHoYo with your friends.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift is getting closer to its global launch after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently in the open beta testing phase. The title is the mobile version of the popular PC game, League of Legends, and if you love competitive games, the Wild Rift is definitely one of the best free iPhone games to go for.

The game features over 60 champions that players can choose before going into a 5v5 battle, and along with emphasizing the in-game meta and graphics, which by the way, are even better than the PC version, Riot is not taking its focus off its competitive side. In the hands of Riot Games, League of Legends: Wild Rift might also have the best esports scenario in the future.

Mekorama

Image via Nintendo

If something more casual is what you’re after, Mekorama is a title that should pique your interest. You have to guide a little robot home through 50 different puzzles. You can move the puzzle around and change its angle to work out how to get your little buddy home safely, and the ambient music helps to relax you as you play.

The puzzles get more difficult as you progress, but there’s nothing overly tasking here. Once the game is complete, you can donate to the developer, but you’re under no obligation to do so. If you’re a fan of games like Monument Valley, Mekorama is worth a go.

Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go is another massively popular title, and its free updates are constantly adding new features, generations of Pokemon, and challenges for you to catch and try out. Unlike the other entries on our list, Pokémon Go does require you to go outside to get the most out of it.

It will help you explore regions of your city or even the world while you play. In that sense, it’s more than just a regular game, and you could find yourself becoming addicted to walking everywhere very quickly. If you’re after a nostalgic game that gets you up and about, Pokémon Go is the one for you.