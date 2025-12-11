Survive Bikini Bottom Class Tier List [BETA]

Survive Bikini Bottom is a team survival experience where your class can make or break your run, and you’ll need to use nothing but the best ones to survive as long as possible. In the guide below, we will explain all the classes in the game, their perks and starting items, pros and cons, when to use them, and more. Scroll dive and let’s dive into our ultimate Survive Bikini Bottom class tier list!
Survive Bikini Bottom Classes Tier List
Tiers Explained
- S Tier: The best classes in Escape Bikini Bottom, having broken starting items and perks.
- A Tier: Very strong classes that are relatively cheap and that you should try to get for quicker progression.
- B Tier: Decent classes that don’t excel at many things, but can be useful nonetheless.
- C Tier: Mediocre classes that aren’t that strong in any aspect.
In the tier list above, you can check out our general ranking of all classes in Escape Bikini Bottom. GG Rockstar is the strongest end-game class, with Mercenary being a good alternative that you can buy with Robux early on. Other good classes are Doodle Bandit, Bruiser, Pioneer, and Doctor. All other classes are decent, but not as OP as the S/A-tier ones. More details about each class and its pros/cons are in the table below.
S Tier – Best Classes in Survive Bikini Bottom
|Class
|Starting Items & Perks
|Ranking Summary
GG Rockstar
|Starting Items
• GG Rockstar Armor
• Goober Guitar
Perks
• Excellent visibility at night.
• Goober Guitar does increased damage.
• Defeated enemies restore Goober Energy.
|+ Extremely strong starting items and passives
+ By far the best class in Survive Bikini Bottom
– The most expensive class in the game
Mercenary
|Starting Items
• Mercenary Cutlass
Perks
• Spawn with a Broken Motorcycle nearby to scrap.
• Start with 2 Sea Mines.
• Deal higher damage as your Health gets lower.
|+ Excellent starting weapon
+ Increased DMG at low HP is great utility
– Can only be bought with Robux
Doodle Bandit
|Starting Items
• Doodle Armor
• Doodle Pencil
Perks
• Lead poison from your weapon is stronger.
• 25% chance for enemies to spread poison after being defeated.
• Attacks deal extra damage on enemies inflicted with poison.
|+ Very good starting weapon and armor
+ Poison is great for kiting dangerous enemies
+ Much cheaper than GG Rockstar
A Tier – Very Good Classes
|Class
|Starting Items & Perks
|Ranking Summary
Bruiser
|Starting Items
• Bubble Wrap Armor
Perks
• Unable to use Ranged Weapons. +40% HP and +30% Melee Damage.
• 10% Natural HP Regeneration.
• 5% chance to block damage.
|+ Decent starting armor
+ OP buffs for melee weapons and survivability
– Doesn’t get a starting weapon like most OP classes
Pioneer
|Starting Items
• Flashlight
• Ketchup Blaster
• 18x Ketchup Ammo
Perks
• Start with 18 Ketchup Ammo.
• 10% chance to save ammo on usage.
• Start with 30 Ketchup Ammo.
|+ Starts with a very good ranged weapon
+ The best 3-star class in Survive Bikini Bottom
– Doesn’t have infinite ammo like melee classes
Doctor
|Starting Items
• Bandages x2
Perks
• Revive teammates 5x faster.
• Reviving a teammate restores more Health & Hunger.
• Replace one of your Bandages with a Medkit.
|+ One of the best classes for team play
+ Very easy to level up
– No offensive utility like most other classes
B Tier – Decent Classes
|Class
|Starting Items & Perks
|Ranking Summary
Cursed Soul
|Starting Items
• Random Item
Perks
• 50/50 chance of getting a better or worse item from Chests.
• 60/40 chance of getting a better or worse item from Chests.
• Increased chance of Doubloons from Chests.
|+ Can start a run with a very good item
+ Buffs your Doubloon generation from chests
– Can be useless if you have bad luck in a run
Jellyfisher
|Starting Items
• Good Net
Perks
• 20% chance to get +1 bonus Jelly from Jellyfish.
• 10% chance to block damage from Jellyfish.
• 20% chance to get +1 or +2 bonus Jelly from Jellyfish.
|+ Starts with a decent Net item
+ Very easy to level up
– The bonus Jelly you get often isn’t needed
Trapper
|Starting Items
• Jellyfish Trap x2
Perks
• Increased enemy food drop rate.
• Start with +1 Jellyfish Trap.
• Increased enemy food drop rate.
|+ Excellent for generating food for the whole party
+ Very useful if you’re playing in a team
– Isn’t that OP when playing solo
Drifter
|Starting Items
• None
Perks
• +2 Backpack Size.
• Open Treasure Chests 25% faster.
• Chance to get Scrap as a BONUS drop from Chests.
|+ Very easy to level up
+ Decent bonuses once you unlock all the perks
– Very weak before you unlock the perks
C Tier – Mediocre Classes
|Class
|Starting Items & Perks
|Ranking Summary
Defender
|Starting Items
• Bamboo Wall x2
Perks
• Start with 2 Bamboo Walls.
• Start with 1 Sea Mine.
• Start with 2 Sea Mines.
|+ Starts with decent utility items
– Doesn’t get a weapon or some other OP item
– One of the weakest classes in the game
Camp Scout
|Starting Items
• Flashlight
Perks
• 10% reduced Hunger drain.
• Increased visibility at night.
• Spawn with a Blue Jelly Patty.
|+ Okayish starting items and perks
– Doesn’t excel at anything
– One of the weakest classes in Survive Bikini Bottom
Survive Bikini Bottom Class Tier List FAQ
The best classes are GG Rockstar, Mercenary, and Doodle Bandit.
What is the best 3-star class for the early game in Escape Bikini Bottom?
The best 3-star class is Pioneer, with an excellent starting weapon and perks.
What are the best classes for solo play in Escape Bikini Bottom?
The best classes for solo play are GG Rockstar, Mercenary, Bruiser, Doodle Bandit, and Pioneer.
What are the best classes for team play in Escape Bikini Bottom?
The classes that offer the most utility for team play are Doctor, Trapper, Jellyfisher, Drifter, and Cursed Soul. Also, all the other good classes will perform in team play as well.
Published: Dec 11, 2025 09:34 am