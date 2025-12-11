Survive Bikini Bottom Class Tier List [BETA]

All classes in Survive Bikini Bottom ranked from best to worst in our ultimate tier list!

Survive Bikini Bottom is a team survival experience where your class can make or break your run, and you’ll need to use nothing but the best ones to survive as long as possible. In the guide below, we will explain all the classes in the game, their perks and starting items, pros and cons, when to use them, and more. Scroll dive and let’s dive into our ultimate Survive Bikini Bottom class tier list!

Survive Bikini Bottom Classes Tier List

BEST CLASSES S GG Rockstar Mercenary Doodle Bandit VERY GOOD CLASSES A Bruiser Pioneer Doctor DECENT CLASSES B Cursed Soul Jellyfisher Trapper Drifter MEDIOCRE CLASSES B Defender Camp Scout Tiers Explained S Tier : The best classes in Escape Bikini Bottom, having broken starting items and perks.

: The best classes in Escape Bikini Bottom, having broken starting items and perks. A Tier : Very strong classes that are relatively cheap and that you should try to get for quicker progression.

: Very strong classes that are relatively cheap and that you should try to get for quicker progression. B Tier : Decent classes that don’t excel at many things, but can be useful nonetheless.

: Decent classes that don’t excel at many things, but can be useful nonetheless. C Tier: Mediocre classes that aren’t that strong in any aspect.

In the tier list above, you can check out our general ranking of all classes in Escape Bikini Bottom. GG Rockstar is the strongest end-game class, with Mercenary being a good alternative that you can buy with Robux early on. Other good classes are Doodle Bandit, Bruiser, Pioneer, and Doctor. All other classes are decent, but not as OP as the S/A-tier ones. More details about each class and its pros/cons are in the table below.

S Tier – Best Classes in Survive Bikini Bottom

Class Starting Items & Perks Ranking Summary

GG Rockstar Starting Items

• GG Rockstar Armor

• Goober Guitar

Perks

• Excellent visibility at night.

• Goober Guitar does increased damage.

• Defeated enemies restore Goober Energy. + Extremely strong starting items and passives

+ By far the best class in Survive Bikini Bottom

– The most expensive class in the game

Mercenary Starting Items

• Mercenary Cutlass

Perks

• Spawn with a Broken Motorcycle nearby to scrap.

• Start with 2 Sea Mines.

• Deal higher damage as your Health gets lower. + Excellent starting weapon

+ Increased DMG at low HP is great utility

– Can only be bought with Robux

Doodle Bandit Starting Items

• Doodle Armor

• Doodle Pencil

Perks

• Lead poison from your weapon is stronger.

• 25% chance for enemies to spread poison after being defeated.

• Attacks deal extra damage on enemies inflicted with poison. + Very good starting weapon and armor

+ Poison is great for kiting dangerous enemies

+ Much cheaper than GG Rockstar

A Tier – Very Good Classes

Class Starting Items & Perks Ranking Summary

Bruiser Starting Items

• Bubble Wrap Armor

Perks

• Unable to use Ranged Weapons. +40% HP and +30% Melee Damage.

• 10% Natural HP Regeneration.

• 5% chance to block damage. + Decent starting armor

+ OP buffs for melee weapons and survivability

– Doesn’t get a starting weapon like most OP classes

Pioneer Starting Items

• Flashlight

• Ketchup Blaster

• 18x Ketchup Ammo

Perks

• Start with 18 Ketchup Ammo.

• 10% chance to save ammo on usage.

• Start with 30 Ketchup Ammo. + Starts with a very good ranged weapon

+ The best 3-star class in Survive Bikini Bottom

– Doesn’t have infinite ammo like melee classes

Doctor Starting Items

• Bandages x2

Perks

• Revive teammates 5x faster.

• Reviving a teammate restores more Health & Hunger.

• Replace one of your Bandages with a Medkit. + One of the best classes for team play

+ Very easy to level up

– No offensive utility like most other classes

B Tier – Decent Classes

Class Starting Items & Perks Ranking Summary

Cursed Soul Starting Items

• Random Item

Perks

• 50/50 chance of getting a better or worse item from Chests.

• 60/40 chance of getting a better or worse item from Chests.

• Increased chance of Doubloons from Chests. + Can start a run with a very good item

+ Buffs your Doubloon generation from chests

– Can be useless if you have bad luck in a run

Jellyfisher Starting Items

• Good Net

Perks

• 20% chance to get +1 bonus Jelly from Jellyfish.

• 10% chance to block damage from Jellyfish.

• 20% chance to get +1 or +2 bonus Jelly from Jellyfish. + Starts with a decent Net item

+ Very easy to level up

– The bonus Jelly you get often isn’t needed

Trapper Starting Items

• Jellyfish Trap x2

Perks

• Increased enemy food drop rate.

• Start with +1 Jellyfish Trap.

• Increased enemy food drop rate. + Excellent for generating food for the whole party

+ Very useful if you’re playing in a team

– Isn’t that OP when playing solo

Drifter Starting Items

• None

Perks

• +2 Backpack Size.

• Open Treasure Chests 25% faster.

• Chance to get Scrap as a BONUS drop from Chests. + Very easy to level up

+ Decent bonuses once you unlock all the perks

– Very weak before you unlock the perks

C Tier – Mediocre Classes

Class Starting Items & Perks Ranking Summary

Defender Starting Items

• Bamboo Wall x2

Perks

• Start with 2 Bamboo Walls.

• Start with 1 Sea Mine.

• Start with 2 Sea Mines. + Starts with decent utility items

– Doesn’t get a weapon or some other OP item

– One of the weakest classes in the game

Camp Scout Starting Items

• Flashlight

Perks

• 10% reduced Hunger drain.

• Increased visibility at night.

• Spawn with a Blue Jelly Patty. + Okayish starting items and perks

– Doesn’t excel at anything

– One of the weakest classes in Survive Bikini Bottom

Survive Bikini Bottom Class Tier List FAQ

What are the best classes in Escape Bikini Bottom? The best classes are GG Rockstar, Mercenary, and Doodle Bandit.

What is the best 3-star class for the early game in Escape Bikini Bottom? The best 3-star class is Pioneer, with an excellent starting weapon and perks.

What are the best classes for solo play in Escape Bikini Bottom? The best classes for solo play are GG Rockstar, Mercenary, Bruiser, Doodle Bandit, and Pioneer.

What are the best classes for team play in Escape Bikini Bottom? The classes that offer the most utility for team play are Doctor, Trapper, Jellyfisher, Drifter, and Cursed Soul. Also, all the other good classes will perform in team play as well.

And that does it for our Survive Bikini Bottom classes tier list. To learn what is meta in other popular experiences, check out our The Forge races tier list, Anime Ascendants units tier list, and The Forge weapons tier list!

