Spear Fishing: All Harpoons & Spearguns & Best Progression

All harpoons in the Spear Fishing Roblox experience, how to get them, their stats, and the best harpoon progression.

In Spear Fishing, harpoons and spearguns are what you’ll be using to catch fish, and using the proper ones will speed up your progression immensely. Even though the progression might seem straightforward in-game, there are ways to optimize it. In the guide below, we will list all harpoons and spearguns in Spear Fishing, their stats, how to get them, and the optimal progression path.

Recommended Videos

All Harpoons in Spear Fishing & How to Get Them

Harpoons are virtually the same as spearguns in Spear Fishing, the only difference being that most harpoons are obtainable with coins. You can buy harpoons at the HarpoonShop NPC David, located in each town. Check out the table below for information regarding all harpoons in Spear Fishing.

Image by Gamepur

Harpoon Stats How to Get Worth Getting?

Basic Harpoon Charge Time: 1.8s

Crit Chance: 5%

DMG: 100-150 Available by default. N/A

Refined Harpoon Charge Time: 1.7s

Crit Chance: 6%

DMG: 250-375 Buy for 300 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Steel Harpoon Charge Time: 1.7s

Crit Chance: 8%

DMG: 800-1,200 Buy for 2,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Sea King Trident Charge Time: 1.6s

Crit Chance: 7%

DMG: 1,200-1,800 Join the Fishgig Game Roblox group and claim the reward in-game. YES

Alloy Harpoon Charge Time: 1.6s

Crit Chance: 9%

DMG: 1,700-2,550 Buy for 8,500 Coins at any Harpoon shop. NO

Abyss Trident Charge Time: 1.5s

Crit Chance: 11%

DMG: 2,600-3,900 Buy for 15,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Divine Trident Charge Time: 1.5s

Crit Chance: 12%

DMG: 3,300-4,950 Buy for 50,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. NO

Guardian Trident Charge Time: 1.4s

Crit Chance: 15%

DMG: 5,000-7,500 Buy for 100,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Green Flame Trident Charge Time: 1.4s

Crit Chance: 16%

DMG: 12,000-18,000 Buy for 399 Robux at any Harpoon shop. NO

Forest Trident Charge Time: 1.4s

Crit Chance: 16%

DMG: 15,000-22,500 Buy for 210,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Blazing Trident Charge Time: 1.3s

Crit Chance: 16%

DMG: 20,000-30,000 Buy for 450,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. NO

Star Trident Charge Time: 1.3s

Crit Chance: 16%

DMG: 48,000-72,000 Buy for 1,000,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Pirate Spear Charge Time: 1.2s

Crit Chance: 18%

DMG: 75,000-112,500 Buy for 5,000,000 Coins at any Harpoon shop. YES

Thunder Trident Charge Time: 1.1s

Crit Chance: 20%

DMG: 140,000-210,000 Buy for 1,999 Robux next to the 2nd Harpoon shop. NO

All Spearguns in Spear Fishing & How to Get Them

Spearguns are the second type of weapon in Spear Fishing, working in the same way as harpoons, the only difference being that spearguns are bought with gems at the GunShop Uzi NPC. Spearguns are considered higher-tier weapons and can be a great investment early on. Check out the table below for information on all the spearguns in the game.

Image by Gamepur

Pro Tip: If you need gems to buy a speargun, make sure to use all the available Spear Fishing codes.

Harpoon Stats How to Get Worth Getting?

Basic Speargun Charge Time: 1s

Crit Chance: 5%

DMG: 38,000-57,000 Buy for 300 Gems at any Gun shop. YES

Carbon Speargun Charge Time: 0.9s

Crit Chance: 8%

DMG: 49,000-73,500 Day 7 Log-in reward. YES

Wave Speargun Charge Time: 0.85s

Crit Chance: 12%

DMG: 117,000-175,500 Buy for 800 Gems at any Gun shop. NO

Lava Speargun Charge Time: 0.8s

Crit Chance: 16%

DMG: 183,000-274,500 Buy for 1,500 Gems at any Gun shop. NO

Golden Speargun Charge Time: 0.75s

Crit Chance: 20%

DMG: 468,000-702,000 Buy for 3,000 Gems at any Gun shop. YES

Best Harpoon & Speargun Progression in Spear Fishing

In the list below is the optimal progression of harpoon and speargun purchases in Spear Fishing. Generally, you’ll want to spend as few gems as possible, as their supply is somewhat limited, and that’s why it’s not recommended to buy every speargun. For harpoons, though, you can buy most of them, but some have subpar stats compared to how much they cost.

Basic Harpoon ( 100 DMG ): This is the harpoon that you start with. Cost: Free Refined Harpoon ( 250 DMG ): This is the harpoon that you buy during the tutorial. It’s decent for fishing in the Beginner River. Cost: 300 Coins Sea King Trident ( 1,200 DMG ): Join the Fishgig Game Roblox group and claim this trident. It has decent stats and will carry you through the early game, allowing you to skip both the Steel Harpoon and the Alloy Harpoon. Cost: Free Abyss Trident ( 2,600 DMG ): This is a decent harpoon for farming in the Rushing Stream and unlocking album entries. Farm various fish to get as many gems as possible (min 300) for your next purchase. Cost: 15,000 Coins Basic Speargun ( 38,000 DMG ): This is the cheapest speargun, and it is almost as good as the 1M coins harpoon. Getting this one will speed up your progress immensely. Cost: 300 Gems Pirate Spear ( 75,000 DMG ): Farm up 5M coins with the Basic Speargun, and then buy the Pirate Spear. It’s the best harpoon in Spear Fishing and the one you can use throughout the end-game farming. Cost: 5,000,000 Coins Golden Speargun ( 468,000 DMG ): The Golden Speargun is the best weapon in Spear Fishing, and you’ll want to save up for it as you grind later on. Make sure to get all codes and the daily/quest rewards to get as many gems as possible. Cost: 3,000 Gems

Spear Fishing Progression Tips & Tricks

Don’t Buy Bait With Gems : You’ll need gems for spearguns, and that’s why it’s really not worth it to spend them on bait.

: You’ll need gems for spearguns, and that’s why it’s really not worth it to spend them on bait. Farm Rare Fish : Rare fish glow blue and have the best cost/HP ratio early on, making them relatively easy to farm, while giving you a lot of coins whenever you sell them.

: Rare fish glow blue and have the best cost/HP ratio early on, making them relatively easy to farm, while giving you a lot of coins whenever you sell them. Don’t Farm Epic Fish : These have a somewhat higher sell price than rare fish, but also much more HP. They are rarely worth farming.

: These have a somewhat higher sell price than rare fish, but also much more HP. They are rarely worth farming. Focus on Mutated Fish : Fish with mutations give you much more coins, and that’s why it’s always better to focus on them. However, they do have more HP.

: Fish with mutations give you much more coins, and that’s why it’s always better to focus on them. However, they do have more HP. Fill the Album and Get Gems for a Speargun : As soon as you get the Basic Speargun, you’ll start speedrunning through the game. The best way to get gems to buy them is to fill the album.

: As soon as you get the Basic Speargun, you’ll start speedrunning through the game. The best way to get gems to buy them is to fill the album. Farm Legendary Fish Later: Legendary fish have a lot less HP than Mythic fish and a fairly decent sell price. Farm only them until you get one of the end-game harpoons/spearguns.

Spear Fishing Harpoon & Speargun FAQ

How to get guns in Spear Fishing? You can buy guns/spearguns at the GunShop Uzi NPC, and they usually cost gems. Some spearguns, like the Carbon Speargun, can be obtained via events and daily logins.

What is the best weapon in Spear Fishing? The best weapon is the Golden Speargun, costing 3,000 Gems and having 468,000 Base Damage .

What is the best harpoon/speargun progression in Spear Fishing? The best harpoon/speargun progression is Basic Harpoon ( Free ) → Refined Harpoon ( 300 Coins ) → Sea King Trident ( Free ) → Abyss Trident ( 15,000 Coins ) → Basic Speargun ( 300 Gems ) → Pirate Spear ( 5,000,000 Coins ) → Golden Speargun ( 3,000 Gems ).

And that does it for our guide on all harpoons and spearguns in the Spear Fishing Roblox experience and the best way to progress. For more useful information about this and other popular experiences, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy