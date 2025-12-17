Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds [Traits, Relics, Stats]

This is the list of the best builds for every unit in UTD (Universal Tower Defense). In the guide below, we explained what the best relics, traits, and stats are for each unit in Universal TD, build alternatives, and other important information to make your units as strong as possible.
All Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds
In the tables below, you’ll find the best builds (traits, relics with stats, and stat point distributions) for every unit in Universal Tower Defense, categorized by unit rarity. Note that we included only evo versions for units that have evolutions. Here are some notes regarding the best builds and why some stats are preferred:
- Best Traits: For most units that stack DoTs and have a low Cooldown, Astral will be the best trait. For most units with 1-2 maximum placements, the best trait will be Ruler. It all depends on what kind of unit it is, its maximum placement count, passives, etc.
- Best Stat Point Distributions: Since the percentage increase across stats is fairly equal, it’s often best to go with Cooldown, unless that unit needs some other stat, of course.
- Relic Stats: You get ~3.5x more Damage than Cooldown from relic’s main stats, making it a much better choice in 99% of cases. Only if the unit depends on some other stat will you not go with Damage.
BEST UNITS: Check out our Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List guide to learn what the best units are!
Best Builds for Secret Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Jinoo (Monarch)
[Jinwoo]
|Ruler
|Damage
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Lulu
[Lelouch]
|Ruler
Astral
|Cooldown
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Dragon Guy
(Silverite)
[Ragna]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]
Best Builds for Exclusive Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Rule (ROOM)
[Law]
|Ruler
|Range
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Scarlet Maid
(World)
[Sakuya]
|Ruler
Astral
|Cooldown
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Footballer (Ego)
[Isagi]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Rogue Oni
[Obito]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Best Builds for Mythic Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Kriatu (Cheater)
[Kirito]
|Duelist
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Damage]
Legs: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Rate]
Spade (Donut)
[Ace]
|Astral
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Berserker (Enraged)
[Kenpachi]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Bers. Shinigami [Elem. Damage]
Body: Bers. Shinigami [H. Armor Damage]
Legs: Bers. Shinigami [Damage]
Virtual Idol
(Super Star)
[Miku]
|Artificer
|Range
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Sasku (Chakra)
[Sasuke]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Shunks (Conqueror)
[Shanks]
|Ruler
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Admiral (Magma)
[Akainu]
|Astral
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Cyborg (Fearless)
[Genos]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Psycho (100%)
[Mob]
|Ruler
|Range
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Shakumira Evo
[Shikamaru]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Best Builds for Legendary Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Ruka
[Rukia]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Zorus
[Zora]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Pebble
[Lee]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Gen
[Gin]
|Eternal
|Range
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Range]
Greybeard
[Blackbeard]
|Eternal
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Best Builds for Epic Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Fastcart
[Speedwagon]
|Fortunate
|Range
|Head: Junior Ninja [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Nejo
[Neji]
|Agile
Lightspeed
|Cooldown
|Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Masked Ninja
[Kakashi]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Triple Threat
[Zoro]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Fire Foot
Cook
[Sanji]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Best Builds for Rare Units
|Unit
|Best Traits
|Best Stats
|Best Relics
Namo
[Nami]
|Agile
Lightspeed
|Cooldown
Range
|Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Orahemi
[Orihime]
|Irrelevant
|Range
|Head: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Gaaru
[Gaara]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]
Ranji
[Renji]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Roku
[Goku]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Nutaru (Kid)
[Naruto]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]
Laffy
[Luffy]
|Irrelevant
|Cooldown
|Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Universal Tower Defense Relic Set Bonuses List
Here is the list of all the relic set bonuses in UTD (Universal Tower Defense), and it will help you understand how we determined all the best relic sets in the builds section above. In the table further below are all the possible main/sub-stats each piece of gear can have, depending on its type (body, head, or legs).
|Relic Set
|Head Bonus
|Body/Legs Bonus
|Junior Ninja
|Increase received buffs by 1.1x
|+5% Damage
+10% Wind Damage
|Master Ninja
|Every 5 attacks, increase DOT damage by 20% for 10 seconds
|+5% Damage
+10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage
|Sun God
|Every 6 attacks unit gains damage buff equal to his range (1 Range = 1% Damage buff) for 7 seconds
|+5% Damage
+10% Light/Water/Ice Damage
|Laughing Capt.
|-10% Active Ability Cooldown
|+5% Damage
-5% Cooldown
+5% Range
|Bers. Shinigami
|Every 5 hits gives a buff to next attack (Deals extra 20% True Damage) (Ignoring all resists.)
|+5% Damage
+15% Armour Damage
|Ex Capt. Uraharo
|Refund 5% of Yen spent on upgrades
|+10% Critical Rate
+25% Critical Damage
Possible Gear Main & Sub Stats
|Relic Piece
|Main Stats
|Sub Stats
|Body
|Damage
Crit Damage
Hyper Armor Damage
DoT
|Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance
|Legs
|Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
|Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance
|Head
|Buff Potency
Elemental Damage
|Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance
Universal Tower Defense Best Builds FAQ
The best stat to invest points in is most often Cooldown, as the buffs from point investments are all fairly equal. However, some characters will go better with Damage or Range, depending on their passives.
What is the best main stat on relics?
The best main stat on relics is most often Damage, as it affects the unit’s total DPS, and you can get much more of it from gear compared to Cooldown or some other DPS-related stat.
What is the best relic set?
The best relic sets are most often Laughing Captain, Sun God, and Ex Captain Uraharo.
And that does it for our Universal TD (Universal Tower Defense) best unit builds guide. For more helpful information about this title, check out our Universal Tower Defense units tier list, as well as the Roblox section here on Gamepur.
Published: Dec 17, 2025 09:52 am