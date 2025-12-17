Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds [Traits, Relics, Stats]

This is the list of the best builds for every unit in UTD (Universal Tower Defense). In the guide below, we explained what the best relics, traits, and stats are for each unit in Universal TD, build alternatives, and other important information to make your units as strong as possible.

Recommended Videos

All Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds

In the tables below, you’ll find the best builds (traits, relics with stats, and stat point distributions) for every unit in Universal Tower Defense, categorized by unit rarity. Note that we included only evo versions for units that have evolutions. Here are some notes regarding the best builds and why some stats are preferred:

Best Traits : For most units that stack DoTs and have a low Cooldown, Astral will be the best trait. For most units with 1-2 maximum placements, the best trait will be Ruler . It all depends on what kind of unit it is, its maximum placement count, passives, etc.

: For most units that stack DoTs and have a low Cooldown, will be the best trait. For most units with 1-2 maximum placements, the best trait will be . It all depends on what kind of unit it is, its maximum placement count, passives, etc. Best Stat Point Distributions : Since the percentage increase across stats is fairly equal, it’s often best to go with Cooldown , unless that unit needs some other stat, of course.

: Since the percentage increase across stats is fairly equal, it’s often best to go with , unless that unit needs some other stat, of course. Relic Stats: You get ~3.5x more Damage than Cooldown from relic’s main stats, making it a much better choice in 99% of cases. Only if the unit depends on some other stat will you not go with Damage .

BEST UNITS : Check out our Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List guide to learn what the best units are!

Best Builds for Secret Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Jinoo (Monarch)

[Jinwoo] Ruler Damage Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Lulu

[Lelouch] Ruler

Astral Cooldown Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Dragon Guy

(Silverite)

[Ragna] Ruler Cooldown Head: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Sun God [Damage]

Legs: Sun God [Damage]

Best Builds for Exclusive Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Rule (ROOM)

[Law] Ruler Range Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]

Scarlet Maid

(World)

[Sakuya] Ruler

Astral Cooldown Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Footballer (Ego)

[Isagi] Ruler Cooldown Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Rogue Oni

[Obito] Ruler Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Mythic Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Kriatu (Cheater)

[Kirito] Duelist Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Damage]

Legs: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Rate]

Spade (Donut)

[Ace] Astral Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Berserker (Enraged)

[Kenpachi] Ruler Cooldown Head: Bers. Shinigami [Elem. Damage]

Body: Bers. Shinigami [H. Armor Damage]

Legs: Bers. Shinigami [Damage]

Virtual Idol

(Super Star)

[Miku] Artificer Range Head: Laughing Capt. [Buff Pot.]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]

Sasku (Chakra)

[Sasuke] Ruler Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Shunks (Conqueror)

[Shanks] Ruler Cooldown Head: Sun God [Buff Pot.]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Admiral (Magma)

[Akainu] Astral Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Cyborg (Fearless)

[Genos] Eternal Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Psycho (100%)

[Mob] Ruler Range Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]

Shakumira Evo

[Shikamaru] Eternal Cooldown Head: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Best Builds for Legendary Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Ruka

[Rukia] Eternal Cooldown Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Zorus

[Zora] Eternal Cooldown Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Pebble

[Lee] Eternal Cooldown Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Gen

[Gin] Eternal Range Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Range]

Greybeard

[Blackbeard] Eternal Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Epic Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Fastcart

[Speedwagon] Fortunate Range Head: Junior Ninja [Buff Pot.]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]

Nejo

[Neji] Agile

Lightspeed Cooldown Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Masked Ninja

[Kakashi] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Triple Threat

[Zoro] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Fire Foot

Cook

[Sanji] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Rare Units

Unit Best Traits Best Stats Best Relics

Namo

[Nami] Agile

Lightspeed Cooldown

Range Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Buff Pot.]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]

Orahemi

[Orihime] Irrelevant Range Head: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]

Gaaru

[Gaara] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Sun God [Damage]

Legs: Sun God [Damage]

Ranji

[Renji] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]

Roku

[Goku] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]

Body: Master Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Nutaru (Kid)

[Naruto] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Sun God [Damage]

Legs: Sun God [Damage]

Laffy

[Luffy] Irrelevant Cooldown Head: Sun God [Elem. Damage]

Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]

Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]

Universal Tower Defense Relic Set Bonuses List

Here is the list of all the relic set bonuses in UTD (Universal Tower Defense), and it will help you understand how we determined all the best relic sets in the builds section above. In the table further below are all the possible main/sub-stats each piece of gear can have, depending on its type (body, head, or legs).

Relic Set Head Bonus Body/Legs Bonus Junior Ninja Increase received buffs by 1.1x +5% Damage

+10% Wind Damage Master Ninja Every 5 attacks, increase DOT damage by 20% for 10 seconds +5% Damage

+10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage Sun God Every 6 attacks unit gains damage buff equal to his range (1 Range = 1% Damage buff) for 7 seconds +5% Damage

+10% Light/Water/Ice Damage Laughing Capt. -10% Active Ability Cooldown +5% Damage

-5% Cooldown

+5% Range Bers. Shinigami Every 5 hits gives a buff to next attack (Deals extra 20% True Damage) (Ignoring all resists.) +5% Damage

+15% Armour Damage Ex Capt. Uraharo Refund 5% of Yen spent on upgrades +10% Critical Rate

+25% Critical Damage

Possible Gear Main & Sub Stats

Relic Piece Main Stats Sub Stats Body Damage

Crit Damage

Hyper Armor Damage

DoT Damage

Cooldown

Range

Crit Rate

Crit Damage

DoT

Buff Potency

Effect Resistance Legs Damage

Cooldown

Range

Crit Rate Damage

Cooldown

Range

Crit Rate

Crit Damage

DoT

Buff Potency

Effect Resistance Head Buff Potency

Elemental Damage Damage

Cooldown

Range

Crit Rate

Crit Damage

DoT

Buff Potency

Effect Resistance

Universal Tower Defense Best Builds FAQ

What is the best stat point distribution? The best stat to invest points in is most often Cooldown, as the buffs from point investments are all fairly equal. However, some characters will go better with Damage or Range, depending on their passives.

What is the best main stat on relics? The best main stat on relics is most often Damage, as it affects the unit’s total DPS, and you can get much more of it from gear compared to Cooldown or some other DPS-related stat.

What is the best relic set? The best relic sets are most often Laughing Captain, Sun God, and Ex Captain Uraharo.

And that does it for our Universal TD (Universal Tower Defense) best unit builds guide. For more helpful information about this title, check out our Universal Tower Defense units tier list, as well as the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy