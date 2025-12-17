Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Best builds for all units in UTD (Universal Tower Defense) Roblox experience.
Image by Gamepur
Category:
Roblox
Guides

Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds [Traits, Relics, Stats]

The best builds for all units in Universal Tower Defense.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 17, 2025 09:52 am

This is the list of the best builds for every unit in UTD (Universal Tower Defense). In the guide below, we explained what the best relics, traits, and stats are for each unit in Universal TD, build alternatives, and other important information to make your units as strong as possible.

Recommended Videos

All Universal Tower Defense Best Unit Builds

In the tables below, you’ll find the best builds (traits, relics with stats, and stat point distributions) for every unit in Universal Tower Defense, categorized by unit rarity. Note that we included only evo versions for units that have evolutions. Here are some notes regarding the best builds and why some stats are preferred:

  • Best Traits: For most units that stack DoTs and have a low Cooldown, Astral will be the best trait. For most units with 1-2 maximum placements, the best trait will be Ruler. It all depends on what kind of unit it is, its maximum placement count, passives, etc.
  • Best Stat Point Distributions: Since the percentage increase across stats is fairly equal, it’s often best to go with Cooldown, unless that unit needs some other stat, of course.
  • Relic Stats: You get ~3.5x more Damage than Cooldown from relic’s main stats, making it a much better choice in 99% of cases. Only if the unit depends on some other stat will you not go with Damage.

BEST UNITS: Check out our Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List guide to learn what the best units are!

Best Builds for Secret Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Jinoo (Monarch) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Jinoo (Monarch)
[Jinwoo]		RulerDamageHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Lulu unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Lulu
[Lelouch]		Ruler
Astral		CooldownHead: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Dragon Guy (Silverite) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Dragon Guy
(Silverite)
[Ragna]		RulerCooldownHead: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]

Best Builds for Exclusive Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Rule (ROOM) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rule (ROOM)
[Law]		RulerRangeHead: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Scarlet Maid (World) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Scarlet Maid
(World)
[Sakuya]		Ruler
Astral		CooldownHead: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Footballer (Ego) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Footballer (Ego)
[Isagi]		RulerCooldownHead: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Rogue Oni unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rogue Oni
[Obito]		RulerCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Mythic Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Kriatu (Cheater) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Kriatu (Cheater)
[Kirito]		DuelistCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Damage]
Legs: Ex Capt. Uraharo [C. Rate]
Spade (Donut) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Spade (Donut)
[Ace]		AstralCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Berserker (Enraged) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Berserker (Enraged)
[Kenpachi]		RulerCooldownHead: Bers. Shinigami [Elem. Damage]
Body: Bers. Shinigami [H. Armor Damage]
Legs: Bers. Shinigami [Damage]
Virtual Idol (Super Star) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Virtual Idol
(Super Star)
[Miku]		ArtificerRangeHead: Laughing Capt. [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Sasku (Chakra) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Sasku (Chakra)
[Sasuke]		RulerCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Shunks (Conqueror) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shunks (Conqueror)
[Shanks]		RulerCooldownHead: Sun God [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Admiral (Magma) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Admiral (Magma)
[Akainu]		AstralCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Cyborg (Fearless) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Cyborg (Fearless)
[Genos]		EternalCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Psycho (100%) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Psycho (100%)
[Mob]		RulerRangeHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Shakumira Evo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shakumira Evo
[Shikamaru]		EternalCooldownHead: Laughing Capt. [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Damage]

Best Builds for Legendary Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Ruka unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ruka
[Rukia]		EternalCooldownHead: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Zorus unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Zorus
[Zora]		EternalCooldownHead: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Pebble unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Pebble
[Lee]		EternalCooldownHead: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Gen unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gen
[Gin]		EternalRangeHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Range]
Greybeard unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Greybeard
[Blackbeard]		EternalCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Epic Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Fastcart unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fastcart
[Speedwagon]		FortunateRangeHead: Junior Ninja [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Whatever]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Nejo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nejo
[Neji]		Agile
Lightspeed		CooldownHead: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Masked Ninja unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Masked Ninja
[Kakashi]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Triple Threat unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Triple Threat
[Zoro]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Fire Foot Cook unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fire Foot
Cook
[Sanji]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]

Best Builds for Rare Units

UnitBest TraitsBest StatsBest Relics
Namo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Namo
[Nami]		Agile
Lightspeed		Cooldown
Range		Head: Ex Capt. Uraharo [Buff Pot.]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Cooldown]
Orahemi unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Orahemi
[Orihime]		IrrelevantRangeHead: Junior Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Laughing Capt. [Damage]
Legs: Laughing Capt. [Range]
Gaaru unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gaaru
[Gaara]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]
Ranji unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ranji
[Renji]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Roku unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Roku
[Goku]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Master Ninja [Elem. Damage]
Body: Master Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Master Ninja [Damage]
Nutaru (Kid) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nutaru (Kid)
[Naruto]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Sun God [Damage]
Legs: Sun God [Damage]
Laffy unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Laffy
[Luffy]		IrrelevantCooldownHead: Sun God [Elem. Damage]
Body: Junior Ninja [Damage]
Legs: Junior Ninja [Damage]

Universal Tower Defense Relic Set Bonuses List

Here is the list of all the relic set bonuses in UTD (Universal Tower Defense), and it will help you understand how we determined all the best relic sets in the builds section above. In the table further below are all the possible main/sub-stats each piece of gear can have, depending on its type (body, head, or legs).

Relic SetHead BonusBody/Legs Bonus
Junior NinjaIncrease received buffs by 1.1x+5% Damage
+10% Wind Damage
Master NinjaEvery 5 attacks, increase DOT damage by 20% for 10 seconds+5% Damage
+10% Dark/Rose/Fire Damage
Sun GodEvery 6 attacks unit gains damage buff equal to his range (1 Range = 1% Damage buff) for 7 seconds+5% Damage
+10% Light/Water/Ice Damage
Laughing Capt.-10% Active Ability Cooldown+5% Damage
-5% Cooldown
+5% Range
Bers. ShinigamiEvery 5 hits gives a buff to next attack (Deals extra 20% True Damage) (Ignoring all resists.)+5% Damage
+15% Armour Damage
Ex Capt. UraharoRefund 5% of Yen spent on upgrades+10% Critical Rate
+25% Critical Damage

Possible Gear Main & Sub Stats

Relic PieceMain StatsSub Stats
BodyDamage
Crit Damage
Hyper Armor Damage
DoT		Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance
LegsDamage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate		Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance
HeadBuff Potency
Elemental Damage		Damage
Cooldown
Range
Crit Rate
Crit Damage
DoT
Buff Potency
Effect Resistance

Universal Tower Defense Best Builds FAQ

What is the best stat point distribution?

The best stat to invest points in is most often Cooldown, as the buffs from point investments are all fairly equal. However, some characters will go better with Damage or Range, depending on their passives.


What is the best main stat on relics?

The best main stat on relics is most often Damage, as it affects the unit’s total DPS, and you can get much more of it from gear compared to Cooldown or some other DPS-related stat.


What is the best relic set?

The best relic sets are most often Laughing Captain, Sun God, and Ex Captain Uraharo.

And that does it for our Universal TD (Universal Tower Defense) best unit builds guide. For more helpful information about this title, check out our Universal Tower Defense units tier list, as well as the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read