Universal Tower Defense Tier List [RELEASE]

This is our Universal Tower Defense tier list, ranking all units from best to worst based on their strength across all game content. It should serve you as a guide on which units to prioritize when it comes to getting and upgrading them. Note that UTD is still a fairly new game and that the meta can change soon. We’ll make sure to keep testing out all the units and updating the tier list with new information daily.

Recommended Videos

Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List

BEST DPS UNITS S Jinoo (Monarch) Dragon Guy (Silverite) Kriatu (Cheater) Berserker (Enraged) Spade (Donut) Cyborg (Fearless) Sasku (Chakra) BEST SUPPORT UNITS A Virtual Idol (Super Star) Lulu Scarlet Maid (World) Admiral (Magma) Shanks (Conqueror) Fastcart VERY STRONG DPS UNITS B Rogue Oni Rule (ROOM) Psycho (100%) Shakumira Evo Footballer (Ego) GOOD LOW-RARITY SUPPORT/DPS UNITS C Ruka Zorus Pebble Nejo Orahemi DECENT LOW-RARITY DPS UNITS D Gen Greybeard Masked Ninja Gaaru WEAK UNITS E Triple Threat Fire Foot Cook Ranji Roku Nutaru (Kid) Namo Laffy Tiers Explained S Tier : The best DPS units that excel in most modes, especially for Infinite.

: The best DPS units that excel in most modes, especially for Infinite. A Tier : The best support units that you’ll need to use, depending on which mode you’re playing.

: The best support units that you’ll need to use, depending on which mode you’re playing. B Tier : Very strong DPS units that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but are still OP for certain game modes/stages.

: Very strong DPS units that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but are still OP for certain game modes/stages. C Tier : Good low-rarity support units that can be useful, especially for some stages that require their passives.

: Good low-rarity support units that can be useful, especially for some stages that require their passives. D Tier : Decent low-rarity DPS units that’ll help you clear the early-game story stages.

: Decent low-rarity DPS units that’ll help you clear the early-game story stages. E Tier: Weak units that you’ll probably never need to use.

The tier list above is the general ranking of all units in Universal Tower Defense. Note that we only included the evolutions for units that have them, as every unit was rated with maximum Etherealization bonuses, maximum level, maximum stats, and everything else decked out. More information about each unit’s strengths and weaknesses, the ranking factors, and other details is below.

Ranking Factors Explained

Rarity : Rarer units will have higher base stats, more upgrades, and evolutions, making them stronger in general, especially for Infinite and other modes where the low cost of low-rarity units won’t matter.

: Rarer units will have higher base stats, more upgrades, and evolutions, making them stronger in general, especially for Infinite and other modes where the low cost of low-rarity units won’t matter. DPS & Other Stats : DPS will be the main thing limiting you from clearing certain stages with high-HP bosses. Also, range, max placement count, and other stats will affect how much total damage that unit will be dishing out during a stage.

: DPS will be the main thing limiting you from clearing certain stages with high-HP bosses. Also, range, max placement count, and other stats will affect how much total damage that unit will be dishing out during a stage. Utility & Support Passives : Units that have OP passives, such as buffs for allies, extra DPS for themselves, slow/CC, and DoTs, will all have extra value compared to the units that don’t have any extra utility.

: Units that have OP passives, such as buffs for allies, extra DPS for themselves, slow/CC, and DoTs, will all have extra value compared to the units that don’t have any extra utility. Evolutions : Units with evolutions should be your priority, as investing in them makes much more sense long-term. Plus, most of the strongest units in the game have evolutions.

: Units with evolutions should be your priority, as investing in them makes much more sense long-term. Plus, most of the strongest units in the game have evolutions. Etherealization Bonuses : Some units have extremely good Etherealization bonuses, while some have weak ones. Therefore, some units should be a higher priority, as their duplicates can provide more value compared to the duplicates of some other unit.

: Some units have extremely good Etherealization bonuses, while some have weak ones. Therefore, some units should be a higher priority, as their duplicates can provide more value compared to the duplicates of some other unit. Targeting : Units with Hybrid and Air targeting are indispensable for most harder modes and stages. Therefore, it’s important to get at least a few of those.

S Tier – Best DPS Units in Universal Tower Defense

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Jinoo (Monarch) Secret TBA TBA

Dragon Guy (Silverite) Secret TBA TBA

Kriatu (Cheater) Mythic TBA TBA

Berserker (Enraged) Mythic TBA TBA

Spade (Donut) Mythic TBA TBA

Cyborg (Fearless) Mythic TBA TBA

Sasku (Chakra) Mythic TBA TBA

A Tier – Best Support Units in Universal Tower Defense

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Virtual Idol (Super Star) Mythic TBA TBA

Lulu Secret TBA TBA

Scarlet Maid (World) Exclusive TBA TBA

Admiral (Magma) Mythic TBA TBA

Shanks (Conqueror) Mythic TBA TBA

Fastcart Epic TBA TBA

B Tier – Very Strong DPS Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Rogue Oni Exclusive

Fire

Ground TBA TBA

Rule (ROOM) Exclusive TBA TBA

Psycho (100%) Mythic TBA TBA

Shakumira Evo Mythic

Dark

Ground TBA TBA

Footballer (Ego) Exclusive TBA TBA

C Tier – Good Low-Rarity Support/DPS Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Ruka Legendary TBA TBA

Zorus Legendary TBA TBA

Pebble Legendary TBA TBA

Nejo Epic TBA TBA

Orahemi Rare TBA TBA

D Tier – Decent Low-Rarity DPS Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Gen Legendary TBA TBA

Greybeard Legendary TBA TBA

Masked Ninja Epic TBA TBA

Gaaru Rare TBA TBA

E Tier – Weak Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Best Relics, Traits, & Stats

Triple Threat Epic TBA TBA

Fire Foot Cook Epic TBA TBA

Ranji Rare TBA TBA

Roku Rare TBA TBA

Nutaru (Kid) Rare TBA TBA

Namo Rare TBA TBA

Laffy Rare TBA TBA

Universal Tower Defense Tier List FAQ

What are the overall best DPS units in Universal Tower Defense? The overall best DPS units in UTD right now are Jinoo (Monarch), Dragon Guy (Silverite), Kriatu (Cheater), Berserker (Enraged), Spade (Donut), Cyborg (Fearless), and Sasku (Chakra).

What are the best support units in Universal Tower Defense? The overall best support units in UTD right now are Virtual Idol (Superstar), Lulu, Scarlet Maid (World), Admiral (Magma), Shanks (Conqueror), and Fastcart.

What are the best Air DPS units in Universal Tower Defense? The best Air DPS units in UTD right now are Spade (Donut), Cyborg (Fearless), and Lulu.

What are the best Hybrid DPS units in Universal Tower Defense? The best Hybrid DPS units in UTD right now are Berserker (Enraged), Jinoo (Monarch), Scarlet Maid (World), Dragon Guy (Silverite), and Mob (100%).

What are the best Ground DPS units in Universal Tower Defense? The best Ground DPS units in UTD right now are Kriatu (Cheater), Sasku (Chakra), Rule (ROOM), Rogue Oni, and Footballer (Ego).

What are the best beginner units in Universal Tower Defense? The best beginner units in UTD right now are Zora, Admiral, Pebble, Masked Ninja, Nejo, and Fastcart.

That does it for our Universal Tower Defense units tier list. To learn what’s meta in other popular experiences, check out our other tier lists, including our The Forge weapons tier list, The Forge runes tier list, and Anime Final Quest tier list!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy