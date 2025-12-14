Forgot password
Universal Tower Defense units tier list
Image via Universal Tower Defense
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Universal Tower Defense Tier List [RELEASE]

Ultimate tier list of all units in Universal Tower Defense!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 14, 2025 11:45 am

This is our Universal Tower Defense tier list, ranking all units from best to worst based on their strength across all game content. It should serve you as a guide on which units to prioritize when it comes to getting and upgrading them. Note that UTD is still a fairly new game and that the meta can change soon. We’ll make sure to keep testing out all the units and updating the tier list with new information daily.

Universal Tower Defense Units Tier List

BEST DPS UNITS
S
Jinoo (Monarch) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Jinoo (Monarch)
Dragon Guy (Silverite) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Dragon Guy (Silverite)
Kriatu (Cheater) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Kriatu (Cheater)
Berserker (Enraged) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Berserker (Enraged)
Spade (Donut) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Spade (Donut)
Cyborg (Fearless) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Cyborg (Fearless)
Sasku Chakra unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Sasku (Chakra)
BEST SUPPORT UNITS
A
Virtual Idol (Super Star)
Virtual Idol (Super Star)
Lulu unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Lulu
Scarlet Maid (World)
Scarlet Maid (World)
Admiral (Magma) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Admiral (Magma)
Shanks (Conqueror) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shanks (Conqueror)
Fastcart unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fastcart
VERY STRONG DPS UNITS
B
Rogue Oni unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rogue Oni
Rule (ROOM) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rule (ROOM)
Psycho (100%) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Psycho (100%)
Shakumira Evo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shakumira Evo
Footballer (Ego) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Footballer (Ego)
GOOD LOW-RARITY SUPPORT/DPS UNITS
C
Ruka unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ruka
Zorus unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Zorus
Pebble unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Pebble
Nejo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nejo
Orahemi unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Orahemi
DECENT LOW-RARITY DPS UNITS
D
Gen unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gen
Greybeard unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Greybeard
Masked Ninja unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Masked Ninja
Gaaru unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gaaru
WEAK UNITS
E
Triple Threat unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Triple Threat
Fire Foot Cook unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fire Foot Cook
Ranji unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ranji
Roku unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Roku
Nutaru (Kid) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nutaru (Kid)
Namo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Namo
Laffy unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Laffy

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best DPS units that excel in most modes, especially for Infinite.
  • A Tier: The best support units that you’ll need to use, depending on which mode you’re playing.
  • B Tier: Very strong DPS units that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but are still OP for certain game modes/stages.
  • C Tier: Good low-rarity support units that can be useful, especially for some stages that require their passives.
  • D Tier: Decent low-rarity DPS units that’ll help you clear the early-game story stages.
  • E Tier: Weak units that you’ll probably never need to use.

The tier list above is the general ranking of all units in Universal Tower Defense. Note that we only included the evolutions for units that have them, as every unit was rated with maximum Etherealization bonuses, maximum level, maximum stats, and everything else decked out. More information about each unit’s strengths and weaknesses, the ranking factors, and other details is below.

Ranking Factors Explained

  • Rarity: Rarer units will have higher base stats, more upgrades, and evolutions, making them stronger in general, especially for Infinite and other modes where the low cost of low-rarity units won’t matter.
  • DPS & Other Stats: DPS will be the main thing limiting you from clearing certain stages with high-HP bosses. Also, range, max placement count, and other stats will affect how much total damage that unit will be dishing out during a stage.
  • Utility & Support Passives: Units that have OP passives, such as buffs for allies, extra DPS for themselves, slow/CC, and DoTs, will all have extra value compared to the units that don’t have any extra utility.
  • Evolutions: Units with evolutions should be your priority, as investing in them makes much more sense long-term. Plus, most of the strongest units in the game have evolutions.
  • Etherealization Bonuses: Some units have extremely good Etherealization bonuses, while some have weak ones. Therefore, some units should be a higher priority, as their duplicates can provide more value compared to the duplicates of some other unit.
  • Targeting: Units with Hybrid and Air targeting are indispensable for most harder modes and stages. Therefore, it’s important to get at least a few of those.

S Tier – Best DPS Units in Universal Tower Defense

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Jinoo (Monarch) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Jinoo (Monarch)		SecretTBATBA
Dragon Guy (Silverite) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Dragon Guy (Silverite)		SecretTBATBA
Kriatu (Cheater) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Kriatu (Cheater)		MythicTBATBA
Berserker (Enraged) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Berserker (Enraged)		MythicTBATBA
Spade (Donut) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Spade (Donut)		MythicTBATBA
Cyborg (Fearless) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Cyborg (Fearless)		MythicTBATBA
Sasku Chakra unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Sasku (Chakra)		MythicTBATBA

A Tier – Best Support Units in Universal Tower Defense

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Virtual Idol (Super Star)
Virtual Idol (Super Star)		MythicTBATBA
Lulu unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Lulu		SecretTBATBA
Scarlet Maid (World)
Scarlet Maid (World)		ExclusiveTBATBA
Admiral (Magma) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Admiral (Magma)		MythicTBATBA
Shanks (Conqueror) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shanks (Conqueror)		MythicTBATBA
Fastcart unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fastcart		EpicTBATBA

B Tier – Very Strong DPS Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Rogue Oni unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rogue Oni		Exclusive
Fire
Ground		TBATBA
Rule (ROOM) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Rule (ROOM)		ExclusiveTBATBA
Psycho (100%) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Psycho (100%)		MythicTBATBA
Shakumira Evo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Shakumira Evo		Mythic
Dark
Ground		TBATBA
Footballer (Ego) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Footballer (Ego)		ExclusiveTBATBA

C Tier – Good Low-Rarity Support/DPS Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Ruka unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ruka		LegendaryTBATBA
Zorus unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Zorus		LegendaryTBATBA
Pebble unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Pebble		LegendaryTBATBA
Nejo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nejo		EpicTBATBA
Orahemi unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Orahemi		RareTBATBA

D Tier – Decent Low-Rarity DPS Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Gen unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gen		LegendaryTBATBA
Greybeard unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Greybeard		LegendaryTBATBA
Masked Ninja unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Masked Ninja		EpicTBATBA
Gaaru unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Gaaru		RareTBATBA

E Tier – Weak Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryBest Relics, Traits, & Stats
Triple Threat unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Triple Threat		EpicTBATBA
Fire Foot Cook unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Fire Foot Cook		EpicTBATBA
Ranji unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Ranji		RareTBATBA
Roku unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Roku		RareTBATBA
Nutaru (Kid) unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Nutaru (Kid)		RareTBATBA
Namo unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Namo		RareTBATBA
Laffy unit in the Universal Tower Defense Roblox experience
Laffy		RareTBATBA

Universal Tower Defense Tier List FAQ

What are the overall best DPS units in Universal Tower Defense?

The overall best DPS units in UTD right now are Jinoo (Monarch), Dragon Guy (Silverite), Kriatu (Cheater), Berserker (Enraged), Spade (Donut), Cyborg (Fearless), and Sasku (Chakra).


What are the best support units in Universal Tower Defense?

The overall best support units in UTD right now are Virtual Idol (Superstar), Lulu, Scarlet Maid (World), Admiral (Magma), Shanks (Conqueror), and Fastcart.


What are the best Air DPS units in Universal Tower Defense?

The best Air DPS units in UTD right now are Spade (Donut), Cyborg (Fearless), and Lulu.


What are the best Hybrid DPS units in Universal Tower Defense?

The best Hybrid DPS units in UTD right now are Berserker (Enraged), Jinoo (Monarch), Scarlet Maid (World), Dragon Guy (Silverite), and Mob (100%).


What are the best Ground DPS units in Universal Tower Defense?

The best Ground DPS units in UTD right now are Kriatu (Cheater), Sasku (Chakra), Rule (ROOM), Rogue Oni, and Footballer (Ego).


What are the best beginner units in Universal Tower Defense?

The best beginner units in UTD right now are Zora, Admiral, Pebble, Masked Ninja, Nejo, and Fastcart.

That does it for our Universal Tower Defense units tier list. To learn what’s meta in other popular experiences, check out our other tier lists, including our The Forge weapons tier list, The Forge runes tier list, and Anime Final Quest tier list!

