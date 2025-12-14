Anime Final Quest Tier List [Best Weapons, Gears, & Traits]

This is the ultimate Anime Final Quest tier list, where we ranked all weapons, gears, and weapon traits from best to worst. We also included their strengths and weaknesses, how to reroll them, where to get reroll resources, and other useful information.

Anime Final Quest Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS S King of Curses One-Eyed Reaper DECENT WEAPONS A Hawk Eye Umbrella WEAK WEAPONS B King Ripper Tiers Explained S Tier : The best weapons in Anime Final Quest, with excellent damage potential.

: The best weapons in Anime Final Quest, with excellent damage potential. A Tier : Decent weapons that are good, but not as much as the S-tier ones.

: Decent weapons that are good, but not as much as the S-tier ones. B Tier: Weak weapons that aren’t really worth using.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all weapons in Anime Final Quest right now. King of Curses and One-Eyed Reaper are currently the best weapons, having excellent damage both on their M1s and skills. The only truly bad weapon is the King Ripper , which has very low DPS and clunky attack animations.

Weapon Details & Ranking Summaries

Weapon Ranking Summary Ranking King of Curses

Mythic + Very high damage and AoE on all attacks and skills

+ Decent range and mobility with most skills

+ Has the highest base HP in the game (250)

+ The best weapon in Anime Final Quest S One-Eyed Reaper

Legendary + Excellent AoE on all attacks and abilities

+ Very good damage and mobility

+ Very high attack speed allows for easy stun-locking

+ One of the best weapons in the game S Umbrella

Legendary + Very high damage and AoE on all skills

+ Decent mobility and range on some skills

– Skills are a bit harder to aim compared to other weapons

– Lower M1 attack speed compared to most other weapons A Hawk Eye

Epic + Excellent range and AoE on all skills and attacks

+ Long-range skills help with kiting enemies

+ Very good M1 DMG and range for a low-rarity weapon

– Has the lowest base HP out of all weapons (135)

– Lower M1 attack speed compared to most other weapons A King Ripper

Rare + Very good AoE and damage on skills

+ Has pretty decent base HP for a Rare weapon (200)

– Very bad attack speed and M1 damage

– The weakest weapon in the game right now B

How to Get Weapons & Weapon Spins in AFQ

You can reroll your weapon in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Weapons vendor in the lobby or by clicking on Weapons (K) on the left-side menu. By default, you’ll have the King Ripper in your first slot. You can unlock another slot with 75,000 Gold, and two more slots using Robux. Click on the slots on the left to switch between them.

Image by Gamepur

To reroll your weapon, you’ll need Normal Weapon Spins or Lucky Weapon Spins, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events (like the Agris event), and redeeming codes.

Anime Final Quest Gears Tier List

BEST GEARS S Time Stop DECENT GEARS A Heal WEAK GEARS B Bloody Hammer Coyote Pistol Tiers Explained S Tier : The best gears in Anime Final Quest, with great utility or damage.

: The best gears in Anime Final Quest, with great utility or damage. A Tier : Decent gears that can work depending on your team composition.

: Decent gears that can work depending on your team composition. B Tier: Weak gears that deal decent damage, but don’t provide much utility.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all gears in Anime Final Quest right now. Time Stop is the overall best gear for solo play, while Heal is good if you’re playing in a party. Other gears deal damage and mostly aren’t worth using.

Gear Details & Ranking Summaries

Gear Effect Ranking Summary Ranking Time Stop

Mythic Freezes enemies for a duration. + Freezing enemies in place allows for free DPS

+ By far the strongest gear in Anime Final Quest S Coyote Pistol

Legendary Fires a projectile that deals high damage on impact in a wide AoE. + Similar to Blood Hammer, but with more range

– Has a very long cast time, leaving you vulnerable B Blood Hammer

Epic Deals high damage in a wide AoE at close range. + Has a faster cast time and better animation than Coyote Pistol

– Doesn’t have range, which can be bad against bosses B Heal

Rare Creates a healing area around you, regenerating HP. + Very good if you play in a party often

– Doesn’t regenerate that much HP A

How to Get Gears & Gear Spins in AFQ

You can reroll your gear in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Gears vendor in the lobby or by clicking on Gears (M) on the left-side menu. By default, you’ll have no gear in your first slot. You can unlock another slot with 75,000 Gold, and two more slots using Robux. Click on the slots on the left to switch between them.

Image by Gamepur

To reroll your gear, you’ll need Normal Gear Spins or Lucky Gear Spins, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events, and redeeming codes.

Anime Final Quest Traits Tier List

BEST TRAITS S Fortune Power III DECENT TRAITS A 5% Critical Chance Accuracy III Juggernaut WEAK TRAITS B Power II Accuracy II Power I Accuracy I Tiers Explained S Tier : The best weapon traits in Anime Final Quest, with excellent stat buffs.

: The best weapon traits in Anime Final Quest, with excellent stat buffs. A Tier : Decent weapon traits that don’t provide as OP bonuses as the S-tier ones.

: Decent weapon traits that don’t provide as OP bonuses as the S-tier ones. B Tier: Weak traits that provide subpar bonuses compared to other ones.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all weapon traits in Anime Final Quest right now. Fortune and Power III are currently the best traits, providing the best DPS/utility buffs. However, traits aren’t that OP right now, and spending too many rerolls on them isn’t really worth it.

Trait Details & Ranking Summaries

Gear Effect Ranking Summary Ranking Juggernaut

Legendary Increases Health by +50. + Decent if you’re using a low-HP weapon like the Hawk Eye

– Max HP is often not even necessary

– The more Max HP you get from other sources, the less value you get from this trait A Fortune

Legendary Increases the amount of EXP and Gold drop by +15%. + One of the best weapon trait in Anime Final Quest

+ Extra EXP and Gold means quicker progression

– Doesn’t provide any combat bonuses S 5% Critical Chance

Legendary Increases Critical Chance by +5%. + Buffs the overal damage, unline most other traits

– Has the lowest bonus out of all DPS-oriented traits A Accuracy III

Epic Increases Skill Damage by +15%. + Decent DPS increase for skills

– Slightly worse than the Power III trait A Power III

Epic Increases M1 Damage by +15%. + The best sub-legendary trait for DPS

+ One of the overall best traits in the game S Accuracy II

Rare Increases Skill Damage by +10%. – Just a worse version of Accuracy III B Accuracy I

Rare Increases Skill Damage by +5%. – Just a worse version of Accuracy II B Power II

Rare Increases M1 Damage by +10%. – Just a worse version of Power III B Power I

Rare Increases M1 Damage by +5%. – Just a worse version of Power II B

How to Get Traits & Runes in AFQ

You can reroll your weapon’s trait in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Traits vendor in the lobby. By default, each weapon won’t have a trait, and rerolling the weapon will delete the trait you had.

Image by Gamepur

To reroll your weapon’s trait, you’ll need Runes, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events, and redeeming codes. Also, unlike other spins, Runes can’t be bought with Gold.

Anime Final Quest Tier List FAQ

What are the best weapons in Anime Final Quest? The best weapons in AFQ right now are King of Curses , One-Eyed Reaper , and Hawk Eye .

What are the best gears in Anime Final Quest? The best gears in AFQ right now are Time Stop (overall best) and Heal (good for team play).

What are the best traits in Anime Final Quest? The best weapon traits in AFQ right now are Fortune (best for progression) and Power III (best DPS).

