Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Final Quest tier list
Image via Anime Final Quest
Category:
Roblox
Guides

Anime Final Quest Tier List [Best Weapons, Gears, & Traits]

The ultimate tier list of all weapons, gears, and traits in Anime Final Quest!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 13, 2025 07:08 pm

This is the ultimate Anime Final Quest tier list, where we ranked all weapons, gears, and weapon traits from best to worst. We also included their strengths and weaknesses, how to reroll them, where to get reroll resources, and other useful information.

Recommended Videos

Anime Final Quest Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS
S
King of Curses
One-Eyed Reaper
DECENT WEAPONS
A
Hawk Eye
Umbrella
WEAK WEAPONS
B
King Ripper

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best weapons in Anime Final Quest, with excellent damage potential.
  • A Tier: Decent weapons that are good, but not as much as the S-tier ones.
  • B Tier: Weak weapons that aren’t really worth using.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all weapons in Anime Final Quest right now. King of Curses and One-Eyed Reaper are currently the best weapons, having excellent damage both on their M1s and skills. The only truly bad weapon is the King Ripper, which has very low DPS and clunky attack animations.

Weapon Details & Ranking Summaries

WeaponRanking SummaryRanking
King of Curses
Mythic		+ Very high damage and AoE on all attacks and skills
+ Decent range and mobility with most skills
+ Has the highest base HP in the game (250)
+ The best weapon in Anime Final Quest		S
One-Eyed Reaper
Legendary		+ Excellent AoE on all attacks and abilities
+ Very good damage and mobility
+ Very high attack speed allows for easy stun-locking
+ One of the best weapons in the game		S
Umbrella
Legendary		+ Very high damage and AoE on all skills
+ Decent mobility and range on some skills
Skills are a bit harder to aim compared to other weapons
Lower M1 attack speed compared to most other weapons		A
Hawk Eye
Epic		+ Excellent range and AoE on all skills and attacks
+ Long-range skills help with kiting enemies
+ Very good M1 DMG and range for a low-rarity weapon
Has the lowest base HP out of all weapons (135)
Lower M1 attack speed compared to most other weapons		A
King Ripper
Rare		+ Very good AoE and damage on skills
+ Has pretty decent base HP for a Rare weapon (200)
Very bad attack speed and M1 damage
The weakest weapon in the game right now		B

How to Get Weapons & Weapon Spins in AFQ

You can reroll your weapon in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Weapons vendor in the lobby or by clicking on Weapons (K) on the left-side menu. By default, you’ll have the King Ripper in your first slot. You can unlock another slot with 75,000 Gold, and two more slots using Robux. Click on the slots on the left to switch between them.

How to get weapons and weapon spins in the Anime Final Quest Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

To reroll your weapon, you’ll need Normal Weapon Spins or Lucky Weapon Spins, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events (like the Agris event), and redeeming codes.

Anime Final Quest Gears Tier List

BEST GEARS
S
Time Stop
DECENT GEARS
A
Heal
WEAK GEARS
B
Bloody Hammer
Coyote Pistol

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best gears in Anime Final Quest, with great utility or damage.
  • A Tier: Decent gears that can work depending on your team composition.
  • B Tier: Weak gears that deal decent damage, but don’t provide much utility.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all gears in Anime Final Quest right now. Time Stop is the overall best gear for solo play, while Heal is good if you’re playing in a party. Other gears deal damage and mostly aren’t worth using.

Gear Details & Ranking Summaries

GearEffectRanking SummaryRanking
Time Stop
Mythic		Freezes enemies for a duration.+ Freezing enemies in place allows for free DPS
+ By far the strongest gear in Anime Final Quest		S
Coyote Pistol
Legendary		Fires a projectile that deals high damage on impact in a wide AoE.+ Similar to Blood Hammer, but with more range
Has a very long cast time, leaving you vulnerable		B
Blood Hammer
Epic		Deals high damage in a wide AoE at close range.+ Has a faster cast time and better animation than Coyote Pistol
Doesn’t have range, which can be bad against bosses		B
Heal
Rare		Creates a healing area around you, regenerating HP.+ Very good if you play in a party often
Doesn’t regenerate that much HP		A

How to Get Gears & Gear Spins in AFQ

You can reroll your gear in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Gears vendor in the lobby or by clicking on Gears (M) on the left-side menu. By default, you’ll have no gear in your first slot. You can unlock another slot with 75,000 Gold, and two more slots using Robux. Click on the slots on the left to switch between them.

How to get gears and gear spins in the Anime Final Quest Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

To reroll your gear, you’ll need Normal Gear Spins or Lucky Gear Spins, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events, and redeeming codes.

Anime Final Quest Traits Tier List

BEST TRAITS
S
Fortune
Power III
DECENT TRAITS
A
5% Critical Chance
Accuracy III
Juggernaut
WEAK TRAITS
B
Power II
Accuracy II
Power I
Accuracy I

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best weapon traits in Anime Final Quest, with excellent stat buffs.
  • A Tier: Decent weapon traits that don’t provide as OP bonuses as the S-tier ones.
  • B Tier: Weak traits that provide subpar bonuses compared to other ones.

In the tier list above, you can find the general ranking of all weapon traits in Anime Final Quest right now. Fortune and Power III are currently the best traits, providing the best DPS/utility buffs. However, traits aren’t that OP right now, and spending too many rerolls on them isn’t really worth it.

Trait Details & Ranking Summaries

GearEffectRanking SummaryRanking
Juggernaut
Legendary		Increases Health by +50.+ Decent if you’re using a low-HP weapon like the Hawk Eye
Max HP is often not even necessary
The more Max HP you get from other sources, the less value you get from this trait		A
Fortune
Legendary		Increases the amount of EXP and Gold drop by +15%.+ One of the best weapon trait in Anime Final Quest
+ Extra EXP and Gold means quicker progression
Doesn’t provide any combat bonuses		S
5% Critical Chance
Legendary		Increases Critical Chance by +5%.+ Buffs the overal damage, unline most other traits
Has the lowest bonus out of all DPS-oriented traits		A
Accuracy III
Epic		Increases Skill Damage by +15%.+ Decent DPS increase for skills
Slightly worse than the Power III trait		A
Power III
Epic		Increases M1 Damage by +15%.+ The best sub-legendary trait for DPS
+ One of the overall best traits in the game		S
Accuracy II
Rare		Increases Skill Damage by +10%. Just a worse version of Accuracy IIIB
Accuracy I
Rare		Increases Skill Damage by +5%. Just a worse version of Accuracy IIB
Power II
Rare		Increases M1 Damage by +10%. Just a worse version of Power IIIB
Power I
Rare		Increases M1 Damage by +5%. Just a worse version of Power IIB

How to Get Traits & Runes in AFQ

You can reroll your weapon’s trait in Anime Final Quest by interacting with the Traits vendor in the lobby. By default, each weapon won’t have a trait, and rerolling the weapon will delete the trait you had.

How to get traits and runes in the Anime Final Quest Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

To reroll your weapon’s trait, you’ll need Runes, which you can get by completing dungeons, doing daily quests, completing events, and redeeming codes. Also, unlike other spins, Runes can’t be bought with Gold.

Anime Final Quest Tier List FAQ

What are the best weapons in Anime Final Quest?

The best weapons in AFQ right now are King of Curses, One-Eyed Reaper, and Hawk Eye.


What are the best gears in Anime Final Quest?

The best gears in AFQ right now are Time Stop (overall best) and Heal (good for team play).


What are the best traits in Anime Final Quest?

The best weapon traits in AFQ right now are Fortune (best for progression) and Power III (best DPS).

And that does it for our Anime Final Quest tier list. To learn what’s meta in other popular experiences, check out our The Forge weapons tier list, The Forge runes tier list, Survive Bikini Bottom class tier list, and the Anime Ascendants units tier list.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read