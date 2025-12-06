Anime Ascendants Tier List [RE-RELEASE]

Anime Ascendants is a tower defense Roblox experience featuring characters from many popular shows. Each character has its strengths and weaknesses, and not all of them are equally worth getting or upgrading. In the Anime Ascendants tier list below, we will explain what the best units are, the best traits, and give you a rundown on how the meta works in the game.
Anime Ascendants Units Tier List
Tiers Explained
- S Tier: The most OP units in Anime Ascendants, being meta for various game modes. They should be your top upgrade and obtainment priorities.
- A Tier: Very strong units that are good for various content, but aren’t as OP as the S-tier units. Still, you’ll want to get them all eventually.
- B Tier: Decent units that will carry you through most story stages. However, they can’t compare to S-tier and A-tier units.
- C Tier: Weak units that are bad even for story stage clears. There is little reason to use and upgrade them.
In the tier list above, you’ll find the general ranking of all units in Anime Ascendants right now. We considered each unit’s strength when evolved and maxed out. All units that don’t have evolutions (Legendary and below) are pretty much useless for most difficult game modes, and are only usable if they have some support utility (buffs, money generation, etc.). Check out the sections below to learn more about the ranking and each unit’s strengths and weaknesses.
Tier List Ranking Factors
- DPS & Other Stats: DPS is what will be the most important stat for dealing with bosses in any stage, and units that have low DPS can make your clears harder.
- Targeting Type: Some units have full AoE or cone AoE attacks, making them OP for dealing with mobs. On the other hand, some units have circle AoE attacks that are often suboptimal. The targeting type impacts the strength of the unit a lot.
- Utility: Bolma and Senko are farm units, making them invaluable for shorter modes. Orwin is a buff unit, making him a good choice even for the end-game. There are many units that have support potential, buffing their ranking.
- Rarity: Most lower-rarity units have low stats and no evolutions, making them very bad long-term investments. Therefore, it’s best you invest into only Mythic, Secret, and Exclusive (if they have evolutions) units.
Work in Progress: This section is still a work in progress. We will fill it with all the information soon!
S Tier – Best Units in Anime Ascendants
|Unit
|Details
|Ranking Summary
|Obtainment
Sukuno
|TBA
|TBA
|Evolve Itadoki
Yuto
|TBA
|TBA
|Raids
Itochi
|TBA
|TBA
|Itochi Event
Hosoko
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Goju
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Itadoki
|TBA
|TBA
|Cursed Academy
Legend Stage
Shonks
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Free Ren
|TBA
|TBA
|Mage Pass
Orwin
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Bolma
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
A Tier – Very Strong Units
|Unit
|Details
|Ranking Summary
|Obtainment
Sand MadMan
|TBA
|TBA
|Sand Village
Legend Stage
Kollua
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Ariva
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Nobora
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Hosino
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Megomu
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Gambler
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Gen (???)
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Miki
|TBA
|TBA
|Events
Senko
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
B Tier – Decent Units
|Unit
|Details
|Ranking Summary
|Obtainment
Demon Lord
|TBA
|TBA
|Events
Benimaro
|TBA
|TBA
|Events
Togu
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Gen (Serious)
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Touci
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Mako
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Thick-Browed
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
C Tier – Weak Units
|Unit
|Details
|Ranking Summary
|Obtainment
Saske (Curse Mark)
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Ichago
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Gen
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Genas
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Soboto
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Tanji
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Saske Kid
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Niruto Kid
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Goko
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Luffo
|TBA
|TBA
|Summons
Anime Ascendants Units Tier List FAQ
The best DPS units are Sukuno, Yuto, Itochi, Hosoko, Goju, Itadoki, Shonks, and Free Ren.
What are the best support units in Anime Ascendants?
The best support units are Orwin, Bolma, Senko, and Itochi.
What are the best beginner units in Anime Ascendants?
The best beginner units are Gen (Serious), Kollua, Shonks, Senko, and Bolma.
That does it for our Anime Ascendants units tier list. Now that you know which units are meta and why, it’ll be much easier for you to set up the best team possible. To find more guides for this and other popular experiences, including The Forge and Spear Fishing, check out the Roblox section here on Gamepur.
Published: Dec 6, 2025 11:42 am