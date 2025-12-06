Anime Ascendants Tier List [RE-RELEASE]

The ultimate tier list and guide to all units in the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience!

Anime Ascendants is a tower defense Roblox experience featuring characters from many popular shows. Each character has its strengths and weaknesses, and not all of them are equally worth getting or upgrading. In the Anime Ascendants tier list below, we will explain what the best units are, the best traits, and give you a rundown on how the meta works in the game.

Anime Ascendants Units Tier List

BEST UNITS S Sukuno Yuto Itochi Hosoko Goju Itadoki Shonks Free Ren Orwin Bolma VERY STRONG UNITS A Sand MadMan Kollua Ariva Nobora Hosino Megomu Gambler Gen (???) Miki Senko DECENT UNITS B Demon Lord Benimaro Togu Gen (Serious) Touci Mako Thick-Browed WEAK UNITS C Saske (Curse Mark) Ichago Gen Genas Soboto Tanji Saske Kid Niruto Kid Goko Luffo Tiers Explained S Tier : The most OP units in Anime Ascendants, being meta for various game modes. They should be your top upgrade and obtainment priorities.

: The most OP units in Anime Ascendants, being meta for various game modes. They should be your top upgrade and obtainment priorities. A Tier : Very strong units that are good for various content, but aren’t as OP as the S-tier units. Still, you’ll want to get them all eventually.

: Very strong units that are good for various content, but aren’t as OP as the S-tier units. Still, you’ll want to get them all eventually. B Tier : Decent units that will carry you through most story stages. However, they can’t compare to S-tier and A-tier units.

: Decent units that will carry you through most story stages. However, they can’t compare to S-tier and A-tier units. C Tier: Weak units that are bad even for story stage clears. There is little reason to use and upgrade them.

In the tier list above, you’ll find the general ranking of all units in Anime Ascendants right now. We considered each unit’s strength when evolved and maxed out. All units that don’t have evolutions (Legendary and below) are pretty much useless for most difficult game modes, and are only usable if they have some support utility (buffs, money generation, etc.). Check out the sections below to learn more about the ranking and each unit’s strengths and weaknesses.

Tier List Ranking Factors

DPS & Other Stats : DPS is what will be the most important stat for dealing with bosses in any stage, and units that have low DPS can make your clears harder.

: is what will be the in any stage, and units that have low DPS can make your clears harder. Targeting Type : Some units have full AoE or cone AoE attacks, making them OP for dealing with mobs . On the other hand, some units have circle AoE attacks that are often suboptimal. The targeting type impacts the strength of the unit a lot.

: Some units have or attacks, making them . On the other hand, some units have circle AoE attacks that are often suboptimal. The targeting type impacts the strength of the unit a lot. Utility : Bolma and Senko are farm units , making them invaluable for shorter modes. Orwin is a buff unit , making him a good choice even for the end-game. There are many units that have support potential , buffing their ranking.

: and are , making them invaluable for shorter modes. is a , making him a good choice even for the end-game. There are many units that have , buffing their ranking. Rarity : Most lower-rarity units have low stats and no evolutions, making them very bad long-term investments. Therefore, it’s best you invest into only Mythic, Secret, and Exclusive (if they have evolutions) units.

S Tier – Best Units in Anime Ascendants

Unit Details Ranking Summary Obtainment

Sukuno TBA TBA Evolve Itadoki

Yuto TBA TBA Raids

Itochi TBA TBA Itochi Event

Hosoko TBA TBA Summons

Goju TBA TBA Summons

Itadoki TBA TBA Cursed Academy

Legend Stage

Shonks TBA TBA Summons

Free Ren TBA TBA Mage Pass

Orwin TBA TBA Summons

Bolma TBA TBA Summons

A Tier – Very Strong Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Obtainment

Sand MadMan TBA TBA Sand Village

Legend Stage

Kollua TBA TBA Summons

Ariva TBA TBA Summons

Nobora TBA TBA Summons

Hosino TBA TBA Summons

Megomu TBA TBA Summons

Gambler TBA TBA Summons

Gen (???) TBA TBA Summons

Miki TBA TBA Events

Senko TBA TBA Summons

B Tier – Decent Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Obtainment

Demon Lord TBA TBA Events

Benimaro TBA TBA Events

Togu TBA TBA Summons

Gen (Serious) TBA TBA Summons

Touci TBA TBA Summons

Mako TBA TBA Summons

Thick-Browed TBA TBA Summons

C Tier – Weak Units

Unit Details Ranking Summary Obtainment

Saske (Curse Mark) TBA TBA Summons

Ichago TBA TBA Summons

Gen TBA TBA Summons

Genas TBA TBA Summons

Soboto TBA TBA Summons

Tanji TBA TBA Summons

Saske Kid TBA TBA Summons

Niruto Kid TBA TBA Summons

Goko TBA TBA Summons

Luffo TBA TBA Summons

Anime Ascendants Units Tier List FAQ

What are the best DPS units in Anime Ascendants? The best DPS units are Sukuno, Yuto, Itochi, Hosoko, Goju, Itadoki, Shonks, and Free Ren.

What are the best support units in Anime Ascendants? The best support units are Orwin, Bolma, Senko, and Itochi.

What are the best beginner units in Anime Ascendants? The best beginner units are Gen (Serious), Kollua, Shonks, Senko, and Bolma.

That does it for our Anime Ascendants units tier list. Now that you know which units are meta and why, it’ll be much easier for you to set up the best team possible. To find more guides for this and other popular experiences, including The Forge and Spear Fishing, check out the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

