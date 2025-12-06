Forgot password
Anime Ascendants units tier list
Category:
Roblox
Guides

Anime Ascendants Tier List [RE-RELEASE]

The ultimate tier list and guide to all units in the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 6, 2025 11:42 am

Anime Ascendants is a tower defense Roblox experience featuring characters from many popular shows. Each character has its strengths and weaknesses, and not all of them are equally worth getting or upgrading. In the Anime Ascendants tier list below, we will explain what the best units are, the best traits, and give you a rundown on how the meta works in the game.

Anime Ascendants Units Tier List

BEST UNITS
S
Sukuno unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Sukuno
Yuto unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Yuto
Itochi unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Itochi
Hosoko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Hosoko
Goju unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Goju
Itadoki unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Itadoki
Shonks unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Shonks
Free Ren unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Free Ren
Orwin unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Orwin
Bolma unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Bolma
VERY STRONG UNITS
A
Sand Madman unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Sand MadMan
Kollua unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Kollua
Ariva unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Ariva
Nobora unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Nobora
Hosino unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Hosino
Megomu unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Megomu
Gambler unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gambler
Gen ??? unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen (???)
Miki unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Miki
Senko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Senko
DECENT UNITS
B
Demon Lord unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Demon Lord
Benimaro unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Benimaro
Togu unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Togu
Gen unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen (Serious)
Touci unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Touci
Mako unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Mako
Thick Browed unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Thick-Browed
WEAK UNITS
C
Saske Curse Mark unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Saske (Curse Mark)
Ichago unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Ichago
Gen unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen
Genas unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Genas
Soboto unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Soboto
Tanji unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Tanji
Saske Kid unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Saske Kid
Niruto Kid unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Niruto Kid
Goko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Goko
Luffo unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Luffo

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The most OP units in Anime Ascendants, being meta for various game modes. They should be your top upgrade and obtainment priorities.
  • A Tier: Very strong units that are good for various content, but aren’t as OP as the S-tier units. Still, you’ll want to get them all eventually.
  • B Tier: Decent units that will carry you through most story stages. However, they can’t compare to S-tier and A-tier units.
  • C Tier: Weak units that are bad even for story stage clears. There is little reason to use and upgrade them.

In the tier list above, you’ll find the general ranking of all units in Anime Ascendants right now. We considered each unit’s strength when evolved and maxed out. All units that don’t have evolutions (Legendary and below) are pretty much useless for most difficult game modes, and are only usable if they have some support utility (buffs, money generation, etc.). Check out the sections below to learn more about the ranking and each unit’s strengths and weaknesses.

Tier List Ranking Factors

  • DPS & Other Stats: DPS is what will be the most important stat for dealing with bosses in any stage, and units that have low DPS can make your clears harder.
  • Targeting Type: Some units have full AoE or cone AoE attacks, making them OP for dealing with mobs. On the other hand, some units have circle AoE attacks that are often suboptimal. The targeting type impacts the strength of the unit a lot.
  • Utility: Bolma and Senko are farm units, making them invaluable for shorter modes. Orwin is a buff unit, making him a good choice even for the end-game. There are many units that have support potential, buffing their ranking.
  • Rarity: Most lower-rarity units have low stats and no evolutions, making them very bad long-term investments. Therefore, it’s best you invest into only Mythic, Secret, and Exclusive (if they have evolutions) units.

Work in Progress: This section is still a work in progress. We will fill it with all the information soon!

S Tier – Best Units in Anime Ascendants

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryObtainment
Sukuno unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Sukuno		TBATBAEvolve Itadoki
Yuto unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Yuto		TBATBARaids
Itochi unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Itochi		TBATBAItochi Event
Hosoko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Hosoko		TBATBASummons
Goju unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Goju		TBATBASummons
Itadoki unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Itadoki		TBATBACursed Academy
Legend Stage
Shonks unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Shonks		TBATBASummons
Free Ren unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Free Ren		TBATBAMage Pass
Orwin unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Orwin		TBATBASummons
Bolma unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Bolma		TBATBASummons

A Tier – Very Strong Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryObtainment
Sand Madman unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Sand MadMan		TBATBASand Village
Legend Stage
Kollua unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Kollua		TBATBASummons
Ariva unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Ariva		TBATBASummons
Nobora unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Nobora		TBATBASummons
Hosino unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Hosino		TBATBASummons
Megomu unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Megomu		TBATBASummons
Gambler unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gambler		TBATBASummons
Gen ??? unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen (???)		TBATBASummons
Miki unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Miki		TBATBAEvents
Senko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Senko		TBATBASummons

B Tier – Decent Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryObtainment
Demon Lord unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Demon Lord		TBATBAEvents
Benimaro unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Benimaro		TBATBAEvents
Togu unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Togu		TBATBASummons
Gen unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen (Serious)		TBATBASummons
Touci unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Touci		TBATBASummons
Mako unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Mako		TBATBASummons
Thick Browed unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Thick-Browed		TBATBASummons

C Tier – Weak Units

UnitDetailsRanking SummaryObtainment
Saske Curse Mark unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Saske (Curse Mark)		TBATBASummons
Ichago unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Ichago		TBATBASummons
Gen unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Gen		TBATBASummons
Genas unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Genas		TBATBASummons
Soboto unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Soboto		TBATBASummons
Tanji unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Tanji		TBATBASummons
Saske Kid unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Saske Kid		TBATBASummons
Niruto Kid unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Niruto Kid		TBATBASummons
Goko unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Goko		TBATBASummons
Luffo unit from the Anime Ascendants Roblox experience
Luffo		TBATBASummons

Anime Ascendants Units Tier List FAQ

What are the best DPS units in Anime Ascendants?

The best DPS units are Sukuno, Yuto, Itochi, Hosoko, Goju, Itadoki, Shonks, and Free Ren.


What are the best support units in Anime Ascendants?

The best support units are Orwin, Bolma, Senko, and Itochi.


What are the best beginner units in Anime Ascendants?

The best beginner units are Gen (Serious), Kollua, Shonks, Senko, and Bolma.

That does it for our Anime Ascendants units tier list. Now that you know which units are meta and why, it’ll be much easier for you to set up the best team possible. To find more guides for this and other popular experiences, including The Forge and Spear Fishing, check out the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Category: