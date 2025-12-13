How to Get Agris Ultimate Skill in Anime Final Quest

Agris (Igris from the Solo Leveling anime) is one of the strongest ultimate skills in AFQ. However, obtaining it isn’t easy if you’re F2P. In the guide below, we will explain how to get the Agris ultimate skill in Anime Final Quest for free, including the requirements, what the ultimate skill does, the paid cosmetics, and other important information.

How to Get Agris in Anime Final Quest for Free

Image by Gamepur

To get the Agris ultimate skill in Anime Final Quest, talk to Fiji’s Quest NPC in the main lobby, next to the Agris statue. While talking, choose the “How do I obtain him?” dialogue option, and the Agris quest screen will open. You’ll need to be Level 5+ to start the questline, which you can reach just by completing the first dungeon. Once you’ve completed the questline and claimed all the rewards, you’ll receive the Agris ultimate skill in your inventory.

Complete Agris Quest List

Image by Gamepur

Here is the list of all the Agris sub-quests, their requirements, rewards, and how to complete them, to make tracking the questline easier. The whole questline should be doable within 20 dungeon clears, which is the hardest requirement of all.

Quest Reward Notes on How to Complete Complete 20 Dungeons 4 Weapon Lucky Spins N/A Kill 500 Enemies 10K Gold N/A Kill Golem Boss in Hard Mode 3 Times 3 Normal Gear Spins Do dungeons on Hard difficulty. Complete 3 Nightmare Dungeons 3 Runes Do dungeons on Nightmare difficulty. Play Summon Gate (1st dungeon) with 1 more person and complete it 2 Normal Weapon Spins N/A Craft Strongest Cape 2 Runes Golem’s Heart and Goblin Armor Piece drop from Summon Gate (1st dungeon)

Monkey Hair drops from Summon Station 1 (2nd dungeon) Complete Summon Station 1 (2nd dungeon) with a Legendary Weapon in Hard Mode 3 Lucky Gear Spins N/A Complete Summon Station 2 (3rd dungeon) with an Epic Weapon in Normal Mode 6K Gold N/A

How to Get Agris in Anime Final Quest for Robux

Image by Gamepur

Another way to obtain the Agris ultimate skill in Anime Final Quest is to buy the limited-time Agris bundle for 1,199 Robux, which also includes 15x Runes, 25x Lucky Weapon Spins, 95,000x Gold, and the Agris Sword Cosmetic. You can find the bundle in the in-game shop.

What Does the Agris Sword Cosmetic Do?

The Agris sword cosmetic gives you +75 Health and +20% Crit Chance. Note that this is only a cosmetic, and not an actual weapon. It will only replace your weapon’s looks and give you bonus stats. The base skills of your weapon will stay the same.

Anime Final Quest Agris FAQ

How long does the Agris event last? The Agris quests last until December 19th, and you can obtain the ultimate skill for free until then. The Agris limited bundle will last longer, until December 26th, and you can obtain both the cosmetic and the ultimate skill until then with Robux.

Is the Agris Robux bundle worth it? The +75 HP and +20% Crit Chance are nice buffs from the Agris sword, but they aren’t as OP as those of other cosmetics. Therefore, it’s not really worth buying the bundle, unless you really need the other things besides the weapon cosmetic.

How to craft the Strongest Cape? You can craft the Strongest Cape by clicking on Crafting on the left-side menu. You’ll need 1x Golem’s Heart (drops from 1st dungeon), 4x Monkey Hair (drops from 2nd dungeon), and 5x Goblin Armor Piece (drops from 1st dungeon).

That covers all you need to know about the Agris event in Anime Final Quest and how to get its rewards. For more guides, including the list of all AFQ codes, The Forge ores guide, and An Average Adventure beginner’s guide, visit the Roblox section here on Gamepur.

