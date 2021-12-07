Genshin Impact reveals “Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog” gameplay details

Genshin Impact has revealed the various gameplay details for the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog. Showcased within this gameplay overview are the new features set to make their way into the game mode including a net system. The event is set to commence on December 12 and will run until December 20.

Image via miHoYo

Players will be given the Ubiquity Net, a gadget that can be equipped on to their hotkeys. Once the Ubiquity Net has been equipped players will be able to engage in hunts with the gadget across the map itself. These are indicated by paw prints and players will be able to play the mini game once per hunt.

Two modes have been revealed for the capture game including a stealth option or a full combat mode. Each is dependent on the mission type itself and varies from activity to activity. Once each quest has been completed, you will gain rewards for each completed mission, with the event being divided up into various segments requiring previous segment completion for progression.

Furthermore, it has been shown that once the event ends the Ubiquity Net will be exchangeable via Wakamurasaki to obtain the Omni-Ubiquity Net. This will allow the capture of small animals in the open world for placement in your Serenitea Pot.

Image via miHoYo

The event is level locked to Adventurer Rank 30 or above as well as the prerequisite completion of the Archon Quest “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” before players can enjoy this collect-them-all adventure.