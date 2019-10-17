Some people look at Minecraft and see a very simple, very ugly looking game, whereas others see beyond the simplistic graphics and see the real beauty on offer. Sure, it's never going to win any best graphics of all time awards but it has a certain something about it that has kept gamers worldwide coming back to it for the last decade.

Yet even the most ardent Minecraft fan can get bored of looking at the same old textures, over and over again, and you may find yourself yearning for something a little different to add a bit of spice to your game.

The best part of texture packs is the people that create them try to keep to a theme and, as a whole, they usually succeed. This adds a whole new element to your game and makes you feel, at times, as if you're playing in a different world.

The 10 Best Texture Packs For Minecraft

So today, we take a look at The 10 Best Texture Packs For Minecraft, but before we do, a quick How-To when it comes to installing these things.

How To Install Texture Packs

Download the pack you want

Boot up your game

Click on Options then Texture Packs

In the Texture Packs Folder, drag and drop the file you've downloaded

When you launch Minecraft, the new texture should be available for you to play with

LB Photo Realism Reload!

You'll never get a texture pack that looks completely real, like some of the mods you can for GTA V, but CurseForge's attempt is pretty damn close. Everything is as close to reality as you can expect in a game made up of blocks, and that water effect looks amazing, so if you fancy spending some time in a very pretty world then you could do a lot worse than downloading this.

Cartoon Default Texture Pack

This cell-shaded texture pack makes everything look at tad Borderlands, and that is no bad thing. You might be able to hunt vaults or load up on the most outrageous weapons known to the human race, but if you're looking to brighten up your game, then the Cartoon Default Texture Pack is a good place to start.

Modern HD Pack

It's all well and good living in a forest, fighting off Creepers, and building a house out of twigs and moss but sometimes a guy or gal just longs for the home comforts of modern society. This pack gives you just that. Make your own home, yacht, or skyscraper fit your personality and live the high-life. Beats eating bugs for a living.

Mine Wars

Unleash your inner Jedi / Sith with the Mine Wars Texture Pack. It's a mix and mash of other defunct versions of Star Wars packs, as well as having a fair bit of new stuff added by creator yokoolio. Get your hands on some blasters, sweet, sweet lightsabers, and everything else you'd expect from a Star Wars experience.

Samurai Texture Pack

Have you ever played Minecraft and thought "This is cool and all but what it really needs is some Feudal Japan going on?". No, well then, nothing to see here, you can move along. But for those that are intrigued by this proposition then download the Samurai Texture Pack here.

Eternal Hearts

Pretty self-explanatory this one. Download the Eternal Hearts Texture Pack and turn your Minecraft game into a Kingdom Hearts inspired playground. It's creator, Capt. Corn, says it's a semi-realistic experience but one that should please both cartoon fans and RPG heads alike.

Batman

I love comic books. In fact, its how I got started as a writer, doing best-of lists for another site on Capes and Cowls, so you've got to forgive me here as this isn't just one texture pack I'm offering you, but all the texture packs. Click here and you will find more DC goodness than you can shake a Batarang at.

Rick and Morty

I also love Rick and Morty as well, and if you do too, then you can get Adult Swim's madcap Grandpa and Grandson duo from here along with a few other things as well. It's a work in progress, so keep an eye out for updates.

Glimmar’s Steampunk Texture Pack

Turn your Minecraft experience into a dystopian future with Glimmar’s Steampunk Texture Pack. It doesn't do much except give the world a more realistic if somewhat depressing look, but if you're a fan of Steampunk, then you'll be used to viewing life that way anyhow.

Retro NES

And finally, for those among us who want their Minecraft experience to look like an old NES game, then download Retro NES. Turn your world into the Mushroom Kingdom at the drop of a file and have fun pretending your Mario. Or Bowser. Depending on what side of the morality scale you fall on, I suppose.

