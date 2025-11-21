Bleach Soul Resonance Tier List [With Best Teams & Reroll Guide]

BSR (Bleach Soul Resonance) is a 3-character-per-team gacha ARPG game, and like in most other such games, using a suboptimal team or characters will make you stuck on stages and slow down your progress compared to other players. Our Bleach Soul Resonance tier list below will explain what the best and worst characters are, the best teams for them, and how to reroll your account. Scroll down and let’s dive into the rankings!

Bleach Soul Resonance Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS S Kisuke Urahara Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) VERY STRONG CHARACTERS A Byakuya Kuchiki Yoruichi Shihoin Kaname Tosen Ikkaku Madarame Sajin Komamura Yachiru Kusajishi Rukia Kuchiki STRONG CHARACTERS B Ichigo Kurosaki (Shikai) Nemu Kurotsuchi Uryu Ishida Orihime Inoue Ururu Tsumugiya DECENT CHARACTERS C Yasutora Sado (Chad) Renji Abarai Ichigo Kurosaki (Initial) Rankings & Tiers Explained S Tier : The best characters in Bleach Soul Resonance right now, with the highest DPS and support potential.

: The best characters in Bleach Soul Resonance right now, with the highest DPS and support potential. A Tier : Very strong SSR and SR characters that will fill your team together with the S-tier characters.

: Very strong SSR and SR characters that will fill your team together with the S-tier characters. B Tier : SR characters that will be especially good for the early progression but aren’t as versatile as the A-tier ones..

: SR characters that will be especially good for the early progression but aren’t as versatile as the A-tier ones.. C Tier: Decent SR characters that will be able to carry you through most story stages, but aren’t as strong later on.

In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Bleach Soul Resonance based on their overall strength for all game content. Generally, SSR characters are better than the SR ones and should be your end-game goal. However, there are decent SR characters that will help you grind through the early game until you collect more SSRs. More info about each character, how to reroll, and best teams is in the sections below.

NOTE: This section is still a work in progress. We will continue updating the information and rankings as we test each character further.

S Tier – Best Characters in Bleach Soul Resonance

Character Ranking Summary Best Team Composition

Kisuke Urahara Support Slash DPS Buff

Kisuke Urahara is a DPS support who buffs the team’s ATK and Crit DMG, while also dealing respectable AoE damage. He is the most versatile support and the DPS increase you get from him is invaluable for virtually every team in the game. He should be one of your top priorities when it comes to obtaining new characters. Plus, he doesn’t require duplicates to be extremely useful.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai)



Byakuya Kuchiki

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) Full Assault Slash DPS

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) is the best DPS character in Bleach Soul Resonance, with skill resets, invulnerability, special modes, and a variety of other DPS-oriented utilities in his kit. His ultimate transformation makes him an unkillable DPS beast, with a bunch of bonus effects that are even more OP if you can dodge/counter perfectly. He is just broken and should be your top priority regarding DPS characters.

Byakuya Kuchiki



Kisuke Urahara

A Tier – Very Strong Characters

Character Ranking Summary Best Team Composition

Byakuya Kuchiki TBA TBA

Yoruichi Shihoin TBA TBA

Kaname Tosen TBA TBA

Ikkaku Madarame TBA TBA

Sajin Komamura TBA TBA

Yachiru Kusajishi TBA TBA

Rukia Kuchiki TBA TBA

B Tier – Strong Characters

Character Ranking Summary Best Team Composition

Ichigo Kurosaki (Shikai) TBA TBA

Nemu Kurotsuchi TBA TBA

Uryu Ishida TBA TBA

Orihime Inoue TBA TBA

Ururu Tsumugiya TBA TBA

TBAC Tier – Decent Characters

Character Ranking Summary Best Team Composition

Yasutora Sado (Chad) TBA TBA

Renji Abarai TBA TBA

Ichigo Kurosaki (Initial) TBA TBA

Bleach Soul Resonance Codes BSR666X

BSR333Z

BLEACHOBT21

BLEACH1121

BLEACHOB

BLEACGS13

BLEACHHD31

BLEACH11

BSRSEAKOL

How to Reroll in Bleach Soul Resonance

Image by Gamepur

Rerolling your account in Bleach Soul Resonance is relatively difficult, as you can’t delete guest accounts quickly and will have to do some email bind/rebind tricks to make it efficient. If you’re on a PC, it’s best that you use an emulator such as MuMu Player with multi-instance mode running for faster rerolls. Anyway, here is how to reroll once you’ve downloaded the game:

Google & Line Mobile Reroll

Open Bleach Soul Resonance and log in via Google/Gmail. Play through the tutorial until you reach Stage 1-6 and unlock the Gacha. Collect all the rewards from your in-game mail and from events. Roll on the Limited-Time banners with all the currency that you have. IMPORTANT: Do not roll on the Standard Banner (-20% Discount), as you can always do that after you’ve rerolled the account. Download LINE if you don’t have it already and create a new account. In Bleach Soul Resonance, go to your account settings and bind your LINE account. Unbind your Gmail/Google account and then delete both your BSR and LINE accounts. Repeat from step 1 and continue rerolling.

PC Emulator Reroll

Download and open the above-mentioned MuMu Player or some other Android emulator. Create a master instance, where you’ll have only your Google account logged in. Clone/copy the master instance (2-6 copies, depending on your PC specs). Run multi-instance mode and download Bleach Soul Resonance on all cloned instances. IMPORTANT: Do not use the master instance. You’ll need it to make more clones later. Log in as Guest and play through the tutorial until you reach Stage 1-6 and unlock the Gacha (use the synchronize function to play on all devices at once). Collect all the rewards from your in-game mail and from events. Roll on the Limited-Time banners with all the currency that you have. IMPORTANT: Do not roll on the Standard Banner (-20% Discount), as you can always do that after you’ve rerolled the account. Delete all the cloned instances and repeat from Step 3 to continue rerolling.

How Long Does Reroll Take?

In Bleach Soul Resonance, it takes around 10-15 minutes to reroll once, as you’ll have to play through several tutorial stages to unlock the Gacha and then a few more minutes to collect rewards, pull on the banner, and rebind your account to free up your email.

BSR Reroll Tier List

BEST REROLL OPTIONS S Kisuke Urahara Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) DECENT REROLL OPTIONS A Byakuya Kuchiki Yoruichi Shihoin Kaname Tosen Ikkaku Madarame BAD REROLL OPTIONS B Sajin Komamura Rankings & Tiers Explained S Tier : The best SSR characters to reroll for in Bleach Soul Resonance.

: The best SSR characters to reroll for in Bleach Soul Resonance. A Tier : Good SSRs that you can stick with when rerolling.

: Good SSRs that you can stick with when rerolling. B Tier: Low-priority SSRs that aren’t really worth rerolling for.

In the tier list above, we ranked all SSR characters in Bleach Soul Resonance based on how good they are as reroll targets. Generally, Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) and Kisuke Urahara should be your top choices, with all other SSRs being lower-priority. Still, note that there is no PvP in BSR, so if you don’t want to chase a PvE meta, just target any character that you like the most.

Bleach Soul Resonance Tier List FAQ

What are the best SSR characters in BSR? The best SSR characters are Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai), who is the best DPS character in Bleach Soul Resonance, and Kisuke Urahara, who is the best and most versatile support.

What are the best SR characters in BSR? The best SR characters are Yachiru Kusajishi, Rukia Kuchiki, and Ichigo Kurosaki (Shikai).

What is the best team in BSR? The overall strongest team in Bleach Soul Resonance right now is Kusike Urahara, Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai), and Byakuya Kuchiki.

What are the best characters to reroll for? The best characters to reroll for are Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai) and Kisuke Urahara, as those are the two best SSRs.

And that concludes our Bleach Soul Resonance tier list, best teams, and reroll guide. For more info about other popular gachas, visit the Guides category here at Gamepur. Also, check out our Where Winds Meet character creation codes, ARC Raiders Skill Tree guide, and Resonance Solstice tier list!

