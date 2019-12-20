Where Is Xur Today, And What Is He Selling In Destiny 2? - Dec. 20, 2019

Xur shows up in Destiny 2 every Friday. He does this to try and sell us the latest Exotic wares he has found in the void, and also to remind us that he only works on weekends. What he does during the week, nobody knows, but we assume it involves trying to figure out what he should try to sell us the following week.

Xur no longer gets a map icon in the game, so it is up to us to hunt him down and find out where he is. To save you time, this guide will tell you where he is hiding and what he is selling, so you can decide if you want to part with some of your Legendary Shards or not.

Where Is Xur

This week you can find on Titan.

What Is Xur Selling

This week Xur is selling the following Exotic items. As always, he is selling one Exotic weapon and a piece of Exotic armor for each class.

This week Xur is selling the following items:

Two-Tailed Fox - Exotic Rocket Launcher

- Exotic Rocket Launcher Dunemarchers - Titan Leg Armor

- Titan Leg Armor Contraverse Hold - Warlock Gauntlets

- Warlock Gauntlets Assassin's Cowl - Hunter Helmet

What Should You Buy From Xur This Week

The Two-Tailed Fox is a must get weapon if you don't have it. A Rocket Launcher that fires two rockets for the price of one, it also does both Void and Solar damage, making it incredibly useful against various Majors in the game.

Dunemarchers are immensely fun for Titan's, giving an increase to sprint speed while also building a static charge that will be unleashed on enemies when you melee attack them. Contraverse Hold can be quite strong for Warlocks, as it offers damage reduction when charging your Void grenades, while also returning a random amount of grenade energy when your grenade hits an enemy.

Finally, the Assassin's Cowl is a solid PvP option for Hunters, granting invisibility when you kill an enemy with a melee attack or a finisher. It will also restore some of your health and shields, which can turn certain death moments into surprising victories.

As always, grab anything you don't have this week, as all these Exotics can be a fun and useful option.

