How to Make and Upgrade Dawning Cheer Sparrow in Destiny 2 for Dawning 2019

Destiny 2's Dawning 2019 event is here, and it's time to celebrate the holiday cheer. To start, you need to speak to Eva, waiting on top of the Eververse store in the Tower. Speak to her, and grab the Cheer Up? Quest from her after you give Zavala his gift, and you're well on your way to receive the Dawning Cheer Sparrow.

The quest needs you to complete four different tasks:

Deliver Vanilla Blades to Shaxx

Deliver Chocolate Ship Cookies to Amanda

Deliver Birdseed to Hawthorne

Bake 12 Gifts

These tasks require a variety of ingredients to complete, namely, the first three. Let's break them down (we'll cover how to get Essence of Dawn at the end):

Vanilla Blades: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor, and 15 Essence of Dawn

For the Cabal oil, all you need to do is kill whatever Cabal you run into in the universe. You can find several of them in the EDZ on the Echion hold. You can acquire Sharp Flavor by killing an enemy with a sword, so make sure to kill a few Cabal this way.

Chocolate Ship Cookies: Cabal Oil, Null Taste, and 15 Essence of Dawn

Much like the previous ingredient, you need to kill Cabal for these baked goods, so no need to explain it. For the Null Taste, you need to kill an enemy using void-based class abilities or weapon types. Similar to the Sharp Flavor, you want to kill Cabal using those two choices.

Eliksni Birdseed: Ether Cane, Personal Touch, and 15 Essence of Dawning

Now, for the Ether Cane, you need to take our Falleen anywhere in the universe. Since you're working on this quest, it might be a good idea to stick to the EDZ and instead visit Trostland and take them out there. For Personal Touch, you need to take out enemies using your Guardian's melee attack, so kill a few Falleen up close.

So, for the Essence of Dawning, there are several ways to gather these up. You can earn them completing bounties for Eva, patrols, escalation protocols, public events, heroic adventures, Gambit or Crucible matches, Nightfalls, or Forge Completions.

After that, the final thing for you to do is bake 12 different gifts. After that, you'll receive the Dawning Cheer Sparrow you can ride around to spread Dawning cheer everywhere you go.

Eventually, you'll need to upgrade the Sparrow if you want to complete the Dawning 2019 triumphs. To improve it, you need to bake 150 gifts, make Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14, and then Fractal Rolls for Brother Vance.

Next page